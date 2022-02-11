The 3 cold breasts that Guillermo Ochoa wants out to renew with America

The players who must leave America for Guillermo Ochoa to renew with America

February 10, 2022 10:50 p.m.

In América, the dressing room is broken and several players have turned against coach Santiago Solari, something that Guillermo Ochoa does not see favorably, especially since the institution comes first.

The problem is that the board has not been able to get rid of the players who have caused problems such as Bruno Valdez, Richard Sánchez and Federico Viñas, who are not satisfied with the way they lead the team, implicating the group in a certain way.

This would not please Guillermo Ochoa at all, who is even considering leaving the club to avoid further confrontations. Paco Memo ends his contract with América at the end of the year and in the summer he can negotiate with any other club, something that could happen if the three involved remain.

They put together the grid for Santiago Solari

Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martín gave their voice of protest against foreigners, who have not proven to be professionals and accept the decisions made by coach Santiago Solari, it seems that the annoyance goes through the ownership of Álvaro Fidalgo and the recent signings ” friends” of Ochoa and Spanish.