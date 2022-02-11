Susie Wolff, CEO of ROKiT Venturi Racing Formula E, shares the key to empowering women in motorsport

Susie Wolff has had a career in motorsports for more than 20 years. As well as competing in series such as Formula Renault and DTM, she made history in 2014 by becoming the first woman in 22 years to take part in a Formula 1 (F1) weekend during the British GP. She now she is in Formula E.

A year later, she retired professionally from racing, but that hasn’t kept her away from the sport, where she has broken the glass ceiling on multiple occasions.

From the end of 2021, the British became the CEO of ROKiT Venturi Racing of Formula E. In addition, she works hand in hand with the FIA ​​to promote the role of women in motorsport through the “Girls on Track” program.

Business Insider Mexico spoke with Wolff to find out what challenges she faced during the Covid-19 pandemic as director of the Monegasque team and what the panorama is for women in motor sports.

The biggest challenge during Covid-19 was uncertainty

Susie Wolff became a director and shareholder of the ROKiT Venturi Racing team – which has been involved in Formula E since its inception and was the first manufacturer approved by the FIA ​​to supply powertrain systems – in 2018.

The team also has the support of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is one of its founders and main shareholders, according to a statement from its foundation.

In the eight seasons in which it has competed in the electric series, the Monegasque team has four wins and 13 podium finishes; while its regular drivers in the current campaign are the Swiss Edoardo Mortara and the Brazilian Lucas di Grassi.

However, like any other sports team, it was hit in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic, where an action plan had to be put together in the face of uncertainty.

“All races stopped. We had to be prepared to compete again, but at the same time put in place a protocol so that everyone was healthy and safe,” said Wolff.

“Obviously the team had to keep working and anticipating that eventually the championship would resume,” he added. “I think the uncertainty was the biggest challenge, but we adapted and, like the other teams, we knew what we were up against.”

ROKit Venturi Racing added a victory in the Puebla E-prix

In 2021, Formula E moved from CDMX to Puebla because the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez was not authorized to host the race because it was an emerging hospital for Covid-19.

This caused all the teams in the electrical category to face a completely new circuit, about which they did not have any information.

“When you go to a new track with very little time to run, everything will depend on how well we did preparing ourselves in the simulator,” said Wolff before the first round of the Puebla Eprix, held in June 2021.

“We just have to be prepared in advance. As always, we seek not to make any mistakes, ”she added.

Edoardo Mortara previously told Business Insider Mexico that he did a lot of prep work in the simulator located at ROKiT Venturi Racing headquarters.

In the end, it paid off, as the Swiss driver finished third for the team’s second podium of the season, after Tag Heuer Porsche’s German Pascal Wehrlein (who was leading the race) was disqualified.

The following day, Mortara was crowned champion of round nine of season seven of Formula E, his second victory in the electric category and his third podium in our country.

That year, the driver returned to the podium at the Berlin E-prix and finished in second place in the World Drivers’ Championship with a difference of seven points from the first place, the Dutchman Nyck de Vries of Mercedes EQ.

ROKiT Venturi Racing started the ninth season of the electric class on the right foot, as Mortara won the second round held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, while di Grassi joined him on the podium after finishing the race in second place.

The Monegasque team will return to our country on February 12 with the Mexico City E-prix at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome and arrives as the leader of the Constructors’ World Championship.

Mortara, meanwhile, is in first place in the Drivers’ World Championship and di Grassi in fifth.

What does it take to see more women racing in Formula E?

In the eight seasons that Formula E has been held, only three women have competed: the Italian Michela Cerruti, the Swedish Simona de Silvestro and the British Katherine Legge.

Cerruti and Legge only participated in the inaugural campaign of the series and did not add points; while Silvestro competed the following season and scored points twice.

In 2018, nine female drivers tested an electric Formula E single-seater, in a test carried out in Saudi Arabia, reported Auto Bild; while in 2021 the British Alice Powell became Envision Racing’s official simulator and development driver.

However, to date no woman has joined the category’s grid.

According to Wolff, women have everything to compete in the electric series.

“The best drivers compete at the top and, next to F1, Formula E is at the top of the single-seater championships,” he explained.

“More and more women are racing and there is definitely no physical reason for them not to be successful in Formula E,” he added. “It’s just a numbers game. The number of women competing in the sport is not big enough.”

Gender diversity in motorsports

Wolff shared with Business Insider Mexico that the number of women who participate in motorsports has been growing over the years that she has been in this sport.

“There are many talented women, although they do not always appear in front of the cameras. They are behind the scenes and they fill roles within the motor racing environment,” she said.

“We still have a lot of work to do, continue to inspire the next generation, create role models for them and just increase engagement,” he added.

Throughout her career, the Brit has empowered other women with shows like “Dare To Be Different.”

In 2018, together with the FIA ​​Women in Motorsports Committee, it launched the “Girls on Track” initiative, a 360º project focused on empowering girls and young women by promoting gender equality in an innovative, active and positive way.

In addition, in 2020 it launched the four-year program “Girls on Track – Rising Stars”, in which girls between the ages of 12 and 16 from all over the world are selected to compete for a one-season contract in Formula 4, financed by the Ferrari Driver Academy.

ABB, the main sponsor of Formula E, has also joined the initiative to promote more women in different roles in motorsport.

In the next Formula E Mexico City E-prix, the initiative will return to our country for the second time with free activities —an electric karting slalom, multimedia and first aid tutorials; science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) practices; educational environmental challenges; road safety awareness workshops; simulators, and a pitlane walk—for girls ages eight to 18.

Finally, Wolff sent a strong and clear message to all girls and women who dream of having a professional career in this sport.

“Go for it! Identify which aspect of motorsport you are most passionate about; driving, engineering, journalism, public relations, marketing or managing teams,” he said.

“Look for leaders in those roles, if you can reach out to them and get them to support you. But, just go for it,” she added.

This note was published on June 20, 2021 during the Formula E Puebla Eprix. Business Insider Mexico edited the note with the return to Mexico of the FIA ​​Electric World Championship with the Mexico City Eprix, which will be on February 12, 2022 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

