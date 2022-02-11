Surprises in the TOP 10 most powerful mobiles of the moment

AnTuTu has updated its list of world’s most powerful phones. The new data give a 180 degree turn to the last list published by the benchmark. New devices have crept into the TOP 10 and for the first time in a long time a brand like Motorola has a well-positioned device. If you’re looking for a very powerful mobile this list is for you.

The 10 best performing mobile phones of 2022

The antutu list It reviews all the devices that go through its benchmark over a month. It analyzes those results and plots them in a list to indicate the highest average scores. This results in a february 2022 These are the 10 most powerful devices of the moment:

iQOO 9 Pro – 1,020,974 points iQOO 9 – 1,020,156 points realme GT 2 Pro – 1,000,641 points OnePlus 10 Pro – 993,519 points Xiaomi 12 Pro – 980,828 points Motorola Edge X30 – 978,442 points Xiaomi 12 – 948,664 points Black Shark 4S Pro – 879,152 points Red Magic 6S Pro – 853,299 points iQOO 8 Pro – 852,371 points

The top 7 classifieds are devices that have already released Qualcomm’s new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It should be noted that several exceed one million points and that others remain close.

It is also necessary to point out that for the first time in many years a Motorola sneaks into the 10 most powerful mobiles of the planet. The company’s poor adaptation to the high-end has meant that it has spent many years without competing for the top positions.

If you’re looking for a powerful mobile with which to enjoy playing any of these is valid. You should not only look at AnTuTu when buy a smartphone, but it is a very good base to know if it is a competent device or not. Which of the TOP 10 do you prefer?