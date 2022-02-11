Super Bowl 2022: Which teams will play the LVI edition?

Getty The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets are seen during a press preview of the Super Bowl Experience

It’s officially Super Bowl week, and perhaps for National Football League (NFL) connoisseurs and fans the most important and exciting game of all. And there are many people looking forward to Super Bowl LVI, one of the most epic events in the world of sports. This Sunday, February 13, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. local time, we will meet the winner of the Vince Lombardi trophy, which captures the eyes of everyone in the United States and the world.

Which teams play the 2022 Super Bowl?

This Sunday, February 13, at the SoFi Stadium located in Inglewood, in Los Angeles County, California, they will face Los Angeles Ramswho will play at home for the National Football Conference (NFC), against the Cincinnati Bengalswho reach the final after eliminating the great favorite, Kansas City Chiefs, and will be the representatives of the American Football Conference (AFC).

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to get into Sunday’s grand finale and the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.

Similarly, the protagonists will be Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow, the QBs of each team, who will try to guide their players to glory.

Rams vs. Bengals: Sunday, February 13, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.

How do both teams arrive?

Los Angeles Rams

There is much talk that the hosts have a huge advantage in becoming trophy winners, as they will be playing at SoFi Stadium, which also puts them under a lot of pressure. The Californian franchise was one of the best teams and finished with a great record in the regular season (12-5 vs 10-7).

To reach the final, the Los Angeles Rams had to eliminate the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the Wild Card Round and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the Divisional Round. Then, in the Conference Final, they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

The Rams have reached four Super Bowls, but they only won it once, in 1999, when they played in St. Louis, that final on January 30, they were victorious (23-16) against the Tennessee Titans. Similarly, the team won eight conference titles and 18 division.

Cincinnati Bengals

As for the Bengals, they got into the final after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in the Wild Card Round, then the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in the Divisional Round and finally the favorites, Kansas City Chiefs by 27 to 24 in the Conference Final. In this last game, they trailed by 18 points, but surprised City 27-24 in overtime.

The Cincinnati Bengals have played two Super Bowl finals, in 1982 and 1989, both lost against the San Francisco 49ers, so they have never been champions and reach their third final with the hope of reaching glory.

The Bengals have only won three conference titles, in 1981, 1988 and 2021.

What is the favorite team to win the 2022 Super Bowl?

Both teams have great players, but according to bookmakers and NFL experts, the favorites to lift the trophy are expected to be the Los Angeles Rams.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Here you can find the time when the Super Bowl will start in different countries.

• U.S: 18:30

• Peru: 18:30

• Mexico: 17:30

• Chili: 20:30

• Colombia: 18:30

• Ecuador: 18:30

• Argentina: 20:30

• Bolivia: 19:30

• Venezuela: 19:30

• Spain: 00:30 on Monday, February 14

Where to watch the Super Bowl 2021 live in the USA?

This is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the NFL season, which will be broadcast live throughout the United States thanks to different paid signals. Likewise, it must be remembered that the broadcast of the Super Bowl will be in charge of the official channel of the National Football League, as well as other digital platforms.

Television channel: NBC Sports

Stream: Peacock, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

For Latin America, including Argentina and Mexico, Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on ESPN and Star+.

The halftime music show will start at 7:30 p.m. local time.

