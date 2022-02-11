Super Bowl 2022 commercials will be working overtime

For Karl Lieberman, creative director of the Wieden+Kennedy advertising agency in New York, Super Bowl Sunday is not the football holiday it represents for most Americans.

Lieberman’s business will have five commercials on NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. His clients include Anheuser-Busch, Amazon Prime and TurboTax.

Instead of enjoying the match while downing a few Bud Lights, you’ll listen to response teams and war rooms set up to monitor real-time online reaction to agency work that appears during gameplay.

“I wouldn’t compare us to doctors, but it’s like we’re on call as brand representatives 24 hours a day,” Lieberman said.

Such is life for today’s advertising executive in the changing television landscape, disrupted by the exodus of young viewers who are inclined to watch video entertainment online, preferably without commercial interruptions.

Thirty-second commercials, especially during the Super Bowl, get busy these days. They need to be conversation starters that can engage consumers who will spread the advertisers’ messages on social media, gaining impressions in addition to the massive audience watching the game.

“The TV commercial used to be the end of our process,” Lieberman said. “The process began with information, research and production: months and months of work. And that thing went out into the world, it was effectively the first and last episode of the show. Now, it’s almost the other way around. Today the announcement is seen as a first chapter: a catalyst to launch an entire ecosystem that people in the real world can see and interact with.”

The Super Bowl has been an advertising showcase since Apple launched its famous “1984” commercial featuring the Macintosh personal computer 38 years ago. The full impact of “1984” was not known until Macintosh sales far exceeded Apple’s expectations for a couple of months.

Now the answer to whether a commercial is working is immediate, especially when it’s addressed to an audience of nearly 100 million people, many of whom are on their smartphones.

“It’s really important to understand what your consumers and fans are saying,” said Karen Costello, creative director at advertising agency Deutsch LA. “The Super Bowl puts a finer lens on that.”

Despite the challenges advertisers face, the demand for television ads during the Super Bowl shows that the 30-second commercial still has a lot to offer. This year, advertisers spent up to $7 million for a slot on the NBC broadcast, which sold out last week, compared with the $5.5 million CBS required in 2021.

Last year, the Super Bowl was watched by 96.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data, the fewest viewers in the past 14 years for what has been the most-watched annual event on television since its inception. The on-field matchup still towers over every other show, as does the NFL in general.

However, even with a decline in viewership, the cost of Super Bowl ads continues to rise. Emerging advertising categories and product introductions looking to create instant name recognition (this year it’s cryptocurrency and electric vehicle companies) drive the price up. NBC has said there are 30 first-time Super Bowl advertisers in this year’s game, up from 26 last year and just seven in 2020.

Higher costs coincide with greater creative challenge. In addition to having to produce an engaging and entertaining commercial that will score well on USA Today’s “Ad Meter” and gain additional exposure on the network’s morning shows the next day, ad agencies now have to navigate consumer habits. of viewers, which have changed drastically with the arrival of Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming services. streaming.

Live television viewing, where viewers sit down to watch commercials, has declined dramatically over the past decade as streaming services streaming they divert viewers who want to watch shows on their own schedule. Nielsen data shows that the number of adults under the age of 50 watching live TV has dropped 45% in the last five years.

“Any time you add an extra layer of options, people are going to run in the opposite direction of the ad,” said Joe Glennon, an associate professor at the Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University in Philadelphia.

The dynamic has led to a shift in approach to creating commercials, especially those made for the Super Bowl, when the extraordinary price of airtime makes delivery of results a necessity.

“The big mindset shift is that you have to start from the perspective that people are no longer okay with being advertised to them,” Lieberman said.

Engaging consumers in an ad can help. Two years ago, Wieden+Kennedy produced a Super Bowl pregame commercial for McDonald’s that featured trays displaying favorite fast-food orders from celebrities like Kanye West, Millie Bobby Brown and Keith Urban.

When the announcement aired, the agency asked viewers on Twitter and other platforms to submit their own favorite requests. The social media team responded, posting images of the requested trays, using combinations prepared in advance or Photoshopped on the fly. The tactic gave consumers a direct personal connection to what they saw in the commercial that they then shared with friends.

Frito-Lay had one of the most popular commercials in the game last year when it featured Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Shaggy the reggae singer. He used Shaggy’s infectious 2000 hit “It Wasn’t Me” as Kunis tried to explain why a bag of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix was empty.

Mila Kunis starred with her husband Ashton Kutcher and reggae singer Shaggy in a Cheetos commercial, one of the most popular to air during last year’s Super Bowl. (Cheetos)

Frito-Lay’s advertising agency, Goodby Silverstein & Partners of San Francisco, used shorter versions of the 60-second ad, some as short as six seconds, to play on websites of streaming such as Hulu and Amazon Prime, as well as on social platforms Instagram and Facebook. Shaggy cut a version exclusively for Spotify.

Snapchat users were able to play with virtual reality Cheetos and use the app to gain access to a free bag. Consumers were also invited to do their own “It Wasn’t Me” routines in a TikTok challenge.

“You have the boomers and Generation Xers, who are definitely focused and watching the commercials as they air live on television,” explained Margaret Johnson, a partner at GS&P. “But then there are the millennials and Gen Z viewers, who get a little more distracted. They do several things simultaneously. They are on their phones. So you need something for everyone.”

Kirsten Rutherford, executive creative director of TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, pointed out that many Super Bowl advertisers now expect the added value of social media buzz as part of the game’s investment package.

“If you tell a great story, the consumer will amplify that story and absolutely share their love for the brand,” added Rutherford, whose agency will have a spot for QuickBooks in this year’s game. (The preview shows a cat learning to sing DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”)

TBWA\Chiat\Day’s New York office found success with an ad on the 2021 broadcast, asking viewers to go to Twitter and guess the number of bottles of Mountain Dew Major Melon in a commercial with the actor and WWE star John Cena. The first to guess right, out of nearly 1 million entries, won a $1 million prize. Cena appeared in GIFs with messages replying to contestants for the rest of the night.

Glennon mentioned that his advertising students respond especially well to work they see on social media because they feel connected to it, since the power of creating content with a smartphone is part of their daily lives.

“While no one is excited about an emu selling insurance, the students are very excited about what the emu are doing. influencers on different platforms,” said Glennon.

Teasing viewers with Super Bowl commercials on social media has become commonplace for advertisers looking to promote their ads before the game.

Deutsch LA is credited with pioneering the practice in 2011, when it released its crowd-pleasing Volkswagen Passat commercial, featuring a boy dressed as Darth Vader, on YouTube days before showing it during the game.

This year, GS&P used Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Instagram account to promote a Super Bowl ad for its automotive client BMW. The post looks like a poster for an upcoming Schwarzenegger movie with the actor playing Zeus, the Greek god of lightning.

The Instagram post received 1.7 million likes and fueled speculation that a new Schwarzenegger movie is in the works. But the action star and former California governor will play the role opposite Salma Hayek Pinault as Hera in an ad for BMW’s new electric vehicle.

The drive to reach younger consumers on alternative screens has also affected commercial production.

“As you watch [la toma] through the monitor, you have different frames indicated so you can notice how it would look on different social platforms, “said Johnson.

The need to create more content beyond the 30-second commercial is one reason Deutsch LA has an in-house production facility called Steelhead that can handle a variety of projects, from large-scale shoots to TikTok videos.

It seems like a lot of extra work to cater to young viewers who resist advertising. But Costello thinks the plethora of viewing options has simply made the audience more demanding.

“They don’t hate commercials; just the bad ones and the ones that aren’t entertaining or helpful in any way,” Costello said. “I don’t think as a generation they reject the idea of ​​brands sending messages to them. I think their standards are quite high. They are incredibly smart as consumers of content.”

