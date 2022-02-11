Sofía Vergara published a TBT in a bikini

The barranquillera uploaded two images with which she impacted her fans.

The famous Colombian actress, Sofia Vergara, He gives something to talk about again and not because of his incredible talent. This time, she’s in the news for the TBT that you shared on your Instagram account.

The barranquillera shared two images with which she left her more than 24 and a half million followers speechless.

It may interest you: Cintia Cossio: This is how she looked at 14 years old without surgeries and cosmetic touch-ups

In the first photograph, ‘Toti’ appears from behind wearing black thongs. The rest of her body is naked, however, she covers her bust with a bunch of fruits.

In the image, Vergara is also smiling and has a flower in her hair, in what appears to be an advertisement for the month of August.

On the other hand, in the second image, with more Colombian airs, Sofía Vergara poses with a black thread and a ‘vueltiao’ hat on his head, in what seems to be the photo that accompanies the month of September.

The publication only ensures that it is a TBT that was taken in Miami, but Vergara’s followers showered her with praise for her monumental poses.

The publication already has more than 2,300 interactions on his Instagram account.