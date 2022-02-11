Seville will host the spring finals of the LoL Super League

On March 30, at 5:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, the final of the League of Legends Super League will be held. The city chosen for the event will be Seville, as announced by the LVP throughout this tenth day of competition.

So far they have released 2,000 seats for sale. We understand that these could be extended if the health situation improves between now and the date of this final. The price ranges from 10 to 15 euros, with management fees included.

Undoubtedly, it is a tremendous opportunity for fans to be in a League of Legends face-to-face event again after the Iberian Cup, and also at good prices for the show that can be on Summoner’s Rift.

If you want to buy your tickets now, we leave you the official link so that you can directly access the web portal and reserve those tickets with which to enjoy the biggest national League of Legends competition.

2019, a historic final

Not long ago the Superliga traveled to Seville. Cspecifically in 2019 where one of the best finals in the history of the competition left us. In it they faced Splyce Vipers, who qualified for the playoffs inextremis in front of Origen BCN.

The series went to the fifth map and the subsidiary of Origin was about to win it. With a big disadvantage on the scoreboard and with the choice of Shaco as support, the Catalans were very close to throwing the nexus, but a lack of communication and a very good defense by Freeze of the base made the academy of the late Splyce achieve such coveted award.