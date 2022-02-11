Seth Rollins surprises with the choice of his Mount Rushmore



Since he betrayed his former teammates from The Shield, Seth Rollins became one of the most important fighters in WWE and in one of the main heels of the company, earning the hatred of the fans. After a short period as facereturned to his old role of villain. The fighter is comfortable with his current character, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, with whom he does not do scripted promos as such, like Roman Reigns.

Rollins was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed different topics, including what his Mount Rushmore would be. The former WWE Champion revealed the four wrestlers who, in his opinion, have had the biggest impact on the wrestling industry. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of Ringside News:

“In our business, which is the entertainment business, the most important thing is to make money. So if we’re talking about that, you have to start with Hogan. You have to put Cena there, Rock and Austin. The first four. Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart. This is a controversial topic. Did you say Mongo? Did someone drop a Mongo? I will not discriminate against Steve Mongo McMichael. A legend. An absolute legend, an absolute legend. I’m not going to do that Mount Rushmore. If you want to do a Mount Rushmore of former NFL stars who crossed over to pro wrestling, Mongo number one. Mongo number one, okay.

Number four, controversial choice because he is still active, Bryan Danielson. Actually I think that in the ring he is one of the best of all time. And I think when it’s all said and done, he’ll be up there with the others.”

Rollins faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble. Despite losing the match, Reigns retained the title, as it was a disqualification loss. For his part, Rollins will have a new opportunity to be crowned champion, but for this he will have to survive his next fight in the elimination chamber, where he will face Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Austin Theory and Riddle. Only one will be able to get out of the feared steel structure as WWE champion. The fight is part of the WWE Elimination Chamber card, an event that will take place on February 19 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

