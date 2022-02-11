Selena Gomez reflects on how she had to ‘give up her life’ as a child for Disney

For many kids, getting a chance to become a star in show business seems impossible. An attainable dream for only a few, many get carried away by the bright face of becoming a child star, in the fame and fortune that comes with it, completely ignoring the ‘hidden face’ of achieving success.





However, if the almighty Disney takes notice of them, anything goes. The promises of being able to achieve everything they set out to do, more for the parents than for the children themselves, become sweets too sweet to not be tempted by Mickey Mouse’s house. Thus, every year, thousands of children appear at the castings to become the new stars of the so-called ‘house of dreams’, hardly being aware of the expensive toll they will have to pay in return.

The blinding lights of stardom at Disney hide numerous shadows, of which we have all witnessed after seeing how the lives of stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne or Miley Cyrus, all ‘victims’ of the alleged ‘Disney curse’; a bad control of fame that translates into drug abuse, mental illness and endless misfortunes in the lives of these artists.

Selena Gomez seemed to be, along with other stars like Ryan Gosling or Zac Efron, one of the best stops had come out of her relationship with Disney, and she had never spoken about how she felt after knowing stardom as a child, when his parents signed an ironclad contract with Disney. However, years later and free from her ties to the dream factory, the actress has made some unexpected statements in which she has hinted at how she felt during that entire stage of her life.

Taking advantage of the presentation of his new series, Only Murders in the Building (Only murders in the building, available on Hulu, in which the actress stars alongside actors Martin Short and Steve Martin and which will premiere on the platform on August 31). It is her first on-screen work since the last episode in 2012 of Wizards of Waverly Place, the Disney Channel series that launched his career to stardom; and that she is partly to blame for the young woman currently thinking twice before selecting the projects in which she participates.

The young woman presented the project as part of the TCA Summer 2021 Tour, when asked by reporters how his experience shooting the series had been compared to his previous jobs. Selena surprised those present with her unexpected response.

“I gave up my life for Disney at a very young age, and I didn’t know what I was doing. I simply used to run around the set, “she explained, assuring that she was very happy with her new project, which respects her” real “age.

“It’s really nice to be back on the small screen and being cast in a role that is true to my age, which is something that rarely happens. I don’t know if I’m a good actress, I just limit myself to doing my job,” she added humbly.

20 years linked to Disney



Selena began her career with Disney when she was just 10 years old, on the show Barney & Friends, where Demi Lovato also participated. In 2007, after the success of Wizards of Waverly Place, his career skyrocketed and even served as the beginning of a prosperous musical career and several million-dollar contracts with fashion firms. However, the management of his fame and his hasty departure from Disney in 2012 caused him various health problems. The actress has had to deal with various emotional crises and face Lupus, a serious disease that she suffers from and that caused her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017.

This new stage of her life caused another crisis in her mental health, even leading her to enter a rehabilitation center for several months.

Selena has always been very open about her problems with anxiety, and even confessed that she had suffered from depression.

In addition, the young woman had to face the ups and downs of her relationship with singer Justin Bieber. “I feel that I was the victim of certain abuses,” the singer confessed in 2020 in an interview on the Lulu Garcia-Navarro podcast on National Public Radio, referring to the emotional abuse that she claims she suffered while she was dating the Canadian.

“I feel that I did not receive adequate treatment [en la relación y la ruptura].I think it’s something I needed to internalize as an adult. As much as I don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I’m really proud to be able to say that I feel stronger and that I’ve found a way to get through it.”

Now, after the presentation of one last musical work last October, rare, which has returned it to the top of the music charts; she premieres her new series and has starred in various contracts as a fashion image.

