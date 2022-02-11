Selena Gomez and the incredible change of look she underwent for eight hours

Selena Gomez is currently 28 years old (IG: @selenagomez)

This April 23 the singer Selena Gomez shared in his Instagram stories a photograph where he showed that had bleached her hair to dye it blondethe original publication was made from the account RareBeautyname of your brand where you sell cosmetics.

The publication has so far more than 400,000 likes within this social network and the comment box of the photograph was filled with messages from Selena’s fans, who applauded this change and commented that “Blondlena” was real, making a combination between the last letters of his name and “Blond”, an English word that means blonde.

In her message, the actress wrote “New look” and also mentioned that she should look for new lipstick and shadows in her own brand. According to the description on Instagram of her account, she donates 1% of profits for mental health institutions.

This is the publication in which Selena Gomez shared her change of look (Photo: screenshot Instagram/@rarebeauty)

According to what her stylists posted on her Instagram account, achieving that shade of blonde would have taken 8 hours and 200 aluminum sheets in Selena’s hair.

Through his Instagram account, Nikki Lee, her stylist, revealed what the process was like to achieve that shade of blonde:

“ryawna and I started preparing the hair with a serum to protect it before coloring. Then we bleach every hair on your head After it turned pale yellow, we removed the lighter,” he wrote.

They are Selena Gomez’s stylists (Photo: Instagram/nikkilee901)

In accordance with APthe organization Global Citizen will meet Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez at an international concert to help health workers in the world’s poorest countries receive early flu vaccines COVID-19.

The event is called VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World (Vaccines: The Concert to Bring the World Together) and will air the May 8 through the television networks ABC, CBS Y FOX as well as on radio stations iHeartMedia Y Youtube.

For Hugh EvansCEO of Global CitizenGomez is an ideal host to deliver these messages to those who most need to hear them: “Selena Gomez is obviously an amazing leader in her own right,” she said to Associated Press “She has one of the largest social media followings on the planet and is also a true leader among the youth and Latino community.”

Jennifer Lopez singing during Joe Biden’s inauguration (Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Gomez said she was honored to have been chosen for the campaign: “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, ask world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and bring people together for one music night in a way that hasn’t been possible in the last year.”

On March 12, the artist with Mexican roots released her first album in Spanish.Revelationof which two singles have already been known: At once Y Dance with Mein the company of reggaeton raw alexander. The Texas-born singer presented an extended version of seven songs, among which are Looking for love, Vice, Goodbye and two other special collaborations, one with Mike Towers, give it to meand another with DJSnake, Selfish Love.

However, despite the success she has had with her musical career, the interpreter hinted that she could end her musical career:

“It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” the popular artist confessed to the magazine fashion. On several occasions, he admitted to having questioned whether or not to go ahead with music: “I’ve had moments where I’ve been (asking myself) like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

KEEP READING:

“I’m going to sue the plastic surgeon”: Zac Efron’s “new face” sparked ridicule and criticism

Not only Zac Efron: which actors and singers have surprised with the radical change of his face

Save Your Tears: the collaboration between The Weeknd and Ariana Grande became a trend