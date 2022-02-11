Scientists develop an artificial fish from human heart cells and make it swim with the same energy as a pumping heart

The experiment invites us to think about the development of a more complex artificial muscle pump, which can provide suitable data to study heart diseases such as arrhythmia.

In an unprecedented experiment, scientists have for the first time created a fully autonomous biohybrid fish from cardiac muscle cells derived from human stem cells.

By moving its tail rhythmically from side to side, this artificial fish moves through a solution of salt and glucose, using the same energy that pumps a heart. With this miniaturized circulatory system, developed by scientists at Harvard and Emory universities (USA), you can keep swimming to the beat for more than 100 days. The results of the research were published Thursday in the journal Science.

To recreate this movement in an artificial fish, the researchers placed cardiomyocytes (muscle cells responsible for the contractions of the heart) on both sides of the tail fin. A contraction on one side of the tail produces a stretch on the other, and the stretch-activated mechanosensitive proteins then initiate a constant motion in a closed loop.

The autonomous electrical stimulation node, similar to a pacemakermaintains the necessary rhythm so that the artificial fish can continue swimming with the same movement as a beating heart.

The biohybrid fish was able to swim continuously for 108 days, recording 38 million beatsmuch longer than previous experiments with artificial rays and jellyfish, which moved for about a week.

The basis for an artificial heart

According to the researchers, the long duration of these coordinated movements in artificial fish has allowed them to go a step further in the development of a more complex artificial muscle pump, which may provide a basis for studying heart diseases such as arrhythmia.

“Our ultimate goal is to build an artificial heart to replace the malformed heart in a child,” said Kit Parker, professor of bioengineering and applied physics at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and lead author of the study.

Unlike a common fish, this biohybrid improves with age. The amplitude of their muscle contraction, their maximum swimming speed and their muscle coordination increased during the first month, as the cardiomobile cells matured. Eventually, he achieved swimming speeds and efficiency similar to that of a zebrafish in the wild.

“If I can build a model of a heart with clay, Doesn’t mean I can build a heartParker said. “Instead of using images of the heart as a blueprint, we are identifying the key biophysical principles that make the heart work, using them as design criteria, and reproducing them in a system: a living, swimming fish, where it is much easier to see if we are successful,” he added.