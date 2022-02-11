Sasha Banks explains the difference between WWE and the independent scene



Sasha Banks is one of the most important and beloved fighters in WWE. Before being promoted to the main roster, Banks had already shown her talent in NXT and in the independent scene. At 30 years old, she is already a veteran with many achievements and titles behind her.

The fighter was recently invited to the Mark Andrews podcast “My Love Letter to Wrestling”, where she talked, among other things, about the difference between indies and WWE, and why she loves professional wrestling. Next, we leave you with the most outstanding statements of her, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

On the difference between working in the indies and in WWE

“It was very hard because I came in saying: ‘I know how to fight’. Then they slapped me in the face and I said: ‘No, you don’t. It’s not the WWE style.

There is much more than that. We’re a TV show, so first of all, we have to understand the audience we’re performing for. It’s scary being in an area where there are thousands of fans yelling at you. You have the red light looking at you. You’ve got people saying, ‘Come on, come on, come on. You have the referee. You have a new person in the ring.



It was a big change coming from the indie scene where things were like, ‘Do whatever.’ There was no psychology. There were no signs of time. It was like, ‘Let me superkick because I’m doing my favorite moves from my favorite fighters.’ When you get to WWE, it’s a totally different game going from the indies to NXT.

That was also a totally different level, but WWE RAW / SmackDown, there is no comparison“.

On why he loves pro wrestling



“I love professional wrestling because I can be everything. I can be a superhero. I can be an actress. I can be a stunt double. I can be a circus actress. I can be a writer, producer and model. I can be everything I want to be thanks to wrestling.

It’s more than just going through the motions in the ring. It is acting. It is meeting people. It’s doing interviews. It’s being in Star Wars. It’s meeting legends like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. You get to make your dreams come true with wrestling.



I always wanted to be much more when I was a girl because I was nobody and I was in the background. He watched wrestling and told me: ‘These people are much larger than life.’

They are in shape. They are exaggerated. There are so many weird people’, and I felt weird, so I’m going to fit in wrestling. I want to feel the blows and the fight. I like MMA. I love everything about her. The fans that are so passionate, it’s crazy that we have such amazing fans that are always there, all over the world, supporting us by doing the craziest thing ever. There is nothing better than that“.

After a few weeks away from WWE programming due to injury, Sasha Banks made her return on the SmackDown episode prior to Royal Rumble, making her participation in it clear. However, the fighter did not achieve her goal of obtaining victory in the women’s battle royal. Sasha started from the number 1 position, and in just 10 minutes he managed to eliminate Melina and Kelly Kellybut was eventually kicked out of the ring by queen zelina.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.