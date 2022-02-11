Sarah Schleper breaks her personal record in Beijing 2022 – Marca Claro

February 10, 2022 | Claro Brand Writing

The Mexican skier, Sarah Schleper, Ended his participation in Beijing 2022. He did it in the test super giant of alpine skiing and with a great time. In PyeongChang 2018, finished in position number 41 with a time of 1:27.93, almost seven seconds after the champion Esther Ledecka. In Beijing, managed to complete the course with a time of 1:18.17, only 4.66 seconds after the best mark. The test ended in 35th place.

Schlepper, who is in his sixth Olympic Games and second representing Mexico, was one of the only two Latin Americans in the super giant competition, the other was Francesca Baruzzi from Argentina who finished in 1:16.65.

Sarah Schleper from Mexico at the end of her participation | Reuters

A) Yes, Sarah signs his best participation in the super giant test.

