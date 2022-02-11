Sandra Bullock sells her Sierra Towers condo for $4.4 million

Sandra Bullock’s real estate portfolio is to be envied. Over the years, the Oscar-winning actress has acquired homes in New York, Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, and Georgia, as well as a handful of locations scattered across Southern California.

He just divested himself of a property in West Hollywood, selling his condo in the Sierra Towers skyscraper for $4.4 million.

It’s the second home Bullock has sold in the building so far this year, but the first where he turned a profit. In January, she shed a slightly larger unit a few floors away for $3.6 million, or $1.53 million less than he paid in 2017.

Records show he purchased this unit for $3.55 million in 2014, making the sale a profit of $850,000. Remodeled during your stay, it showcases Mid-Century style with clean lines and wood walls throughout 1,759 square feet.

Floor-to-ceiling windows light up the living room, which opens to a terrace with views of Los Angeles. Furthermore, there are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Built in 1966, Sierra Towers has 31 stories and has attracted many celebrities over the years. Past and present residents include Cher, Elton John, Adam Sandler, Emma Watson, Joan Collins, Diahann Carroll, David Geffen, Evander Holyfield and Matthew Perry, who owned the home before Bullock.

Josh Greer of Hilton & Hyland and Alan Long of Avenue 8 were the selling agents for the property. Laurent Bijaoui of Compass represented the buyer.

Bullock, 57, won an Oscar for best leading actress for her role in the 2009 drama “The Blind Side.” Her film credits also include “Speed”, “Miss Congeniality” and “Gravity”, as well as more recent roles in “Ocean’s 8” and “Bird Box”.

