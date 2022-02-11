Samu has signed a legend contract with WWE

A new superstar signs a legendary contract with the leading company in sports entertainment. In an interview with The Daily Item, Samu announced that he has signed a legend contract with WWE.

“I feel very honored to return to the company that has given so much to my family. I am also happy for the wrestling fans who have always welcomed us with open arms. I want to thank Vince McMahon, his family and other WWE managers for everything. “

It seems that said contract comes to be a reward for the hard work that Samu has given to wrestling. It should be remembered that the Samoan had the fan community on edge after announcing that he had liver cancer and needed a transplant. In 2019, WWE held a charity event to raise money to pay for a liver transplant for the former WWF Tag Team Champion.

Samu is a member of the Anoa’i family, which is one of the most respected in the wrestling industry. Its members include superstars from the past such as Rikishi, The Rock, Umaga or Yokozuna, and from the present such as The Usos or the current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Samu managed to win the WWF Tag Team Championship alongside Fatu as part of the Headshrinkers, a team that has delighted fans since the early 1980s. In addition to his appearances in the WWF, Samu has participated in multiple promotions throughout the United States, Europe and Japan.

