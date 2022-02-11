Salma Hayek is the inspiration of one of the Kardashians, thanks to the Mexican she accepted her curves

Huge surprise was generated by the recent revelations made by one of the members of the clan kardashian after assuring that one of her great inspirations to accept her body during her adolescence was the Mexican actress Salma Hayek, who also inspired her to show off her curves with pride and empower.

This was announced during an interview he gave to “Vogue US” magazine; it is the same kim kardashianwho confessed that due to the fact that during his adolescence the beauty standards were very different from those in force, the arrival of the Mexican to Hollywood in the early 1990s he helped change his opinion on this issue.

The socialite 41 years old declared that perhaps if Salma Hayek did not exist, her style would be very different from what she looks like now, a time when she has become an icon of the fashion and the glamour. Seeing the Veracruz woman show off her figure with pride and look splendid on the catwalks motivated kim to feel proud of her body and also to show it off without any fear.

Salma Hayek motivated Kim Kardashian to accept her curves

Kim has become a reference in fashion and style. PHOTO: Special

According to what “Vogue US” spread, kim kardashian She was also inspired by another great actress and singer of Latin blood to feel sure of herself; Jennifer Lopezso both Hayek and the “Bronx Diva” were her motivation to break out of the established standards and she found a great inspiration in their styles.

“Ok, there are different bodies out there. There are other appearances that people find beautiful,” was what Kardashian thought at the time, so already during her youth decided to follow in the footsteps and style of the businesswoman and actress Veracruz. For this, she was inspired by the looks that she wore on the red carpet, where she showed curves with pride and without any fear.

“My reference for my graduation was Salma Hayek. I went to the MAC counter and brought pictures of her. It was like, I finally have someone to look up to.” kim to post. Already in another interview, the socialite had recognized how difficult it was for her to grow up without feeling represented or having an image to follow. Until the moment that she met Hayek and was inspired by it.

“It was like, ‘Wow, we’re not the same nationality, but I feel it and I understand it.’ […] I remember it was going to be my graduation and I thought: ‘What style will I wear to my party? So I looked at the looks of Salma Hayek “, she confessed on that occasion to” LA Weekly “. Once her words were made known, the Mexican reacted immediately: “Thank you kim for your generous words and for reminding the world that curves are very beautiful,” wrote Salma Hayek on her Instagram account. Instagram.

KEEP READING:

Salma Hayek vs Sofía Vergara: Who is the Latina with the best figure in Hollywood?

Kanye West vs. Kim Kardashian: Why are they fighting online and what does North West have to do with it?

Like a mermaid, this is how Salma Hayek looks in her daring swimsuit | PHOTO