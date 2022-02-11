Russian teen sentenced to prison for Minecraft

A Russian teenager has been sentenced 5 years in prison after conspiring to blow up the FSB (Federal Security Service) building inside minecraft; under the charges of “Etraining for terrorist activities” by a Siberian military court.

The teenager is named Nikita Uvarov and is only 16 years old; he was apprehended along with two other teenagers named Denis Mikhailenko and Bogdan Andreyev. teenagers were arrested in 2020 after placing political leaflets in the local FBS building, on which they wrote left-wing slogans such as “the FBS is the main terrorist” in support of Azat Miftakhov, an anarchist who was sentenced to six years in prison. After his arrest, the FBS searched the teens’ phones and found their plans to destroy the FBS building within Minecraft. At that time the young they were 14 years old.

According to The Moscow Times, on the teenagers’ cell phones they found videos in which they were seen making pyrotechnics and throwing Molotov cocktails to a wall, in addition to their plans to destroy the building of the virtual FBS they had built in a Minecraft world. Mikhailenko and Andreyev pleaded guilty and were placed on suspended sentence, so their charges would be dropped as long as they did not break the law for a period of four and three years respectively; however, Uvarov denied guilt and was placed in a pre-trial detention center for him, where he claims he was subjected to physical and mental pressure to confess guilt.

“I always knew where I was, even when they were making those bombs. But it was a small and childish prank, a child bomb”, said the mother of Denis Mikhailenko last year. In addition, the children’s relatives, their former teachers and lawyers have described the youth as “normal” Y “like any other kids”; other left organizations they assure that this is only a political movement that seeks to establish an atmosphere of fear.

Although the charges were originally more severe, last year the investigating committee reduced them to “Training to carry out terrorist activities”, which according to the Russian Criminal Code warrants up to 20 years in prison. According to RFERL, a large number of people have been found guilty of being members of a terrorist network that seeks to overthrow the authorities, and have received long prison sentences. While human rights organizations they say the charges are falsesome members of the group say they were tortured while in custody.

Russian authorities have come under fire for what human rights advocates call fabrications of terrorism cases against young critics of the government” – FRERL

As for Nikita Uvarov, the teenager said in his message to the court that “I had the desire to learn something new, I like to learn about physics, chemistry, biology, about various famous scientists; I also watched educational and scientific programs… I am not a terrorist, I am not guilty”. According to the teenager, his only wish is to finish his studies and go to a place far away from there, “Somewhere where I can’t irritate anyone from the special services”.