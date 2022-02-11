Ronda Rousey admits her biggest fear when returning to WWE



Ronda Rousey debuted at the end of the 2018 Royal Rumble event and it did not take long to become one of the pillars of the WWE women’s division at that time. She went on to become the RAW Women’s Champion, but she ended up losing that championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Former MMA fighter has recently revealed what he fears most when returning to WWE after his break.



Rousey had not appeared on the McMahon company’s schedule since WrestleMania 35 and fans weren’t sure if they would ever see her again. It turned out that it was, since Rousey returned during the Royal Rumble match female this year. She eliminated Charlotte Flair and also won the battle for a main spot at WrestleMania. Rousey gave birth to her son last year and takes her role as a mother very seriously. As she spoke in a broadcast on Facebook, Ronda Rousey what she fears most on her return to programming.

“I’m sorry if the hood of the screen escapes me. The paranoia that I have in my head now every time I go on stage is start lactating live. Whether in a segment on Raw or SmackDown or during a match. That’s why I wore a white t-shirt on Raw. I hope it doesn’t happen“.

Rousey too will appear at many WWE live events in the coming months. Ronda Rousey recently chose Charlotte Flair as her opponent for WrestleMania 38 as well. The choice of the fighter has surprised the entire professional wrestling scene, as she was expected to face the current RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch next April at WrestleMania.

