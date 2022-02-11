Rihanna redefines the maternity look with this curious outfit

In general, once women are a certain number of months pregnant, they tend to opt for looser and fresher looks because they tend to gain some weight during that stage. But Rihanna decided to break with that practice and innovated the maternal style wearing a curious outfit with which it continues to squander style but without losing comfort.

Rihanna let the news of her pregnancy in late January, walking through New York City while showing off a cute baby bump alongside boyfriend Rocky A$AP. Since then, fans have been aware of everything the singer does and everything she publishes on her networks about her new stage, including her particular way of defining her maternal outfits.

Through several photos captured by the paparazzi, it can be seen that the 33-year-old singer wore an atypical outfit for someone who is already several months pregnant. And it is that while she went out to dinner on Wednesday night in Santa Monica, Rihanna was seen with her baby bump in a look inspired by the 2000s, with a lot of style but without losing comfort.

The mom-to-be showed off her midriff in a brown crop top, which she teamed with a pair of low-rise blue jeans, snakeskin heels that she fastened around the bottom hems, and as for accessories, she decided on lots of gold jewelry

The businesswoman put a finishing touch to her outfit with a blue cheetah print coat and a camouflage print trucker cap with the Awake brand logo.

Rihanna’s other maternity looks

Since she made her pregnancy public, the singer has paraded with different style proposals to show off her baby bump and be comfortable in the process.

In fact, before this 2000s-accented outfit, the singer was shown in a black lace-up top and low-rise pants, a baggy jacket, and a pair of stilettos. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses and gold chains for a hip hop vibe.

Of course, it also highlights the first time she revealed her pregnancy with several photos in New York. The Grammy winner looked stylish as she donned a pair of baggy jeans and a pink coat to let the world know that she was pregnant.

Her oversized outer garment was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her baby bump adorned with a gold cross set with colorful jewels.

What does Rihanna think about her new stage?

Shortly after the businesswoman’s photo shoot, a source told People magazine that Rihanna was “excited to be a mother” and “couldn’t be happier.”

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea.”the source said, adding, “She loves all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women at her shows with Fenty.”

The insider added that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are “excited” about the upcoming addition to their family: “Everything Rihanna does, she does it her way on her own schedule, and having a baby is no different.. They are just like any other pair of expectant parents. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they are the cutest and giddiest young couple expecting kids.”

