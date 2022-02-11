Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner Series to Be Developed by Amazon Studios

The world of bladerunner will continue to expand, but this time through a television series by the legendary Ridley Scott.

Although previously the director of Alien had revealed who was already working on a pilot for a Blade Runner series, The Hollywood Report reports that the project will be developed by Amazon Studios. However, beyond the agreements, the report also reveals some details of the program.

The series will be a direct sequel to blade runner 2049 by Denis Villeneuve, which will be set 50 years after the story starring Ryan Gosling. The program is titled blade runner 2099 and, as Scott himself had announced, it will consist of 10 episodes.

“[Ya hemos] written the Blade Runner pilot and story”Scott said earlier. “So, we are already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours”.