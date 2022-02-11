Ridley Scott producing Blade Runner 2099, the sequel series to Blade Runner 2049

blade runner 2049 managed to break our mold and postulate itself as a perfectly valid sequel to Ridley Scott’s original Blade Runner. And it is that although Denis Villeneuve has not been nominated for an Oscar for Best Director this year, the filmmaker responsible for dunes signed a visually impeccable film and with a cast that danced between the old and the new with a Ryan Gosling in full pull for his La La Land. From dead lineit is now reported that Ridley Scott is working on a sequel titled; blade runner 2099.

We don’t know much about the plot, apart from the fact that it will be set 50 years after the events seen in Villeneuve’s film and that it will, of course, be a live-action series that we can see on Amazon Prime Video. It will be a continuation that will have Scott in the production and that could even have him in the direction of the fiction. Maybe from the pilot or maybe from the whole series. silka louis (Shining Girls) be the showrunner, writer and producer of the project.

replicants for all

From Deadline, they report that fiction is in a still very early stage of development, speeding up and analyzing the scripts to square production dates in Amazon Studios. For now, there is no assigned cast, so in this aspect we will have to be patient. Amazon Prime Video is taking over many high caliber series, the wheel of time, The Lord of the Rings, TheBoys and now Blade Runner. It is clear that the platform is going all out and plans to tackle each and every genre.

blade runner 2099 does not have a release date and a lot of groundwork still needs to be laid, and with Ridley Scott busy directing so many projects (he’s with Napoleon and then touch Gladiators 2not counting Alien) it is possible that things will go a long way if he has to be in charge of directing.