Radiant, Sommer Ray wears lycra garments in a photo shoot

Once again, the young American influencer, Sommer Ray, He took advantage of his social networks to show off his unparalleled style while modeling a tight lycra outfit in the middle of a photo session, with which he left thousands of Internet users speechless, since he had no problem showing a couple of coquettes poses in front of the camera lens.

At 25 years old, the popular content creator has dedicated herself in recent years to capturing the attention of everyone in the world of the web and that is why it is not at all strange that she currently has more than 40 million followers in all their virtual platforms.

Since the famous internet celebrity launched her own clothing store, she has been quite busy preparing the next photos to promote her new outfits and through her digital platforms she has given her fans a ‘little taste’ to show them what she is preparing for. this new month.

Through her personal account on the Tik Tok social network, the beautiful North American model shared a short video that captivated a large number of users, thanks to the charming outfit with which she was seen in the recording she filmed from Los Angeles California.

What most caught the attention of her loyal fans in this short clip were the attractive postures with which she was seen in the photo studio, where she appeared wearing a colorful sports outfit that consisted of a crop top and cheeky shorts, with the which provoked all kinds of reactions among the fans.

Although the video was shared a couple of days ago, it has not stopped monopolizing the spotlight on the platform, and so far it has more than a million views, in addition to having more than 135 thousand reactions of likes in the form of a little red heart. by his devoted followers.

