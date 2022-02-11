Publication of the ICD-11 2022
The International Classification of Diseases (ICD) provides a common language that allows health professionals to share standardized information around the world. The eleventh revision contains some 17,000 unique codes and over 120,000 codable terms and is now fully digital.
All Member States are encouraged to follow through on their documented commitment to the approval of ICD-11 at the 72nd World Health Assembly in 2019, and use the most current version of the ICD to record and report mortality and morbidity statistics both nationally and internationally.
News of the ICD-11 2022
- 35 countries are using ICD-11.
- Currently implemented uses of ICD-11 include causes of death, primary care, cancer registry, patient safety, dermatology, pain documentation, allergology, reimbursement, clinical documentation clinical documentation, data dictionaries for WHO guidelines* , digital documentation of COVID-19 vaccination status and test results, and much more.
- The French language is now available along with Arabic, Chinese, English and Spanish. Russian and 20 more languages are in progress.
- Integration in DHIS2.
- Coding terminology with the Coding Tool and API.
- Rare disease coding.
- Support for perinatal and maternal coding.
- 900 proposals have been processed based on input from early adopters, translators, scientists, clinicians and partners.
- Grade and stage coding for cancers.
- Clinical descriptions and diagnostic requirements for mental health.
**WHO SMART guidelines include antenatal care, family planning, of sexual transmission, sexual and reproductive health of adolescents, HIV, immunizationsChild Health in Emergency Situations.
ICD-11 was specifically designed for the following use cases
- Certification and notification of causes of death
- Morbidity coding and reporting, including primary care
- Grouping of cases and diagnoses
- Evaluation and monitoring of the safety, efficacy and quality of health care
- cancer registries
- Antimicrobial resistance
- Research and conduct of clinical trials and epidemiological studies
- Performance Evaluation
- Codification of traditional medicine conditions
- Interoperability standard in the WHO digital guidelines and for digital documentation of COVID-19
- certificates
- clinical documentation