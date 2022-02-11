Precision medicine and innovation in research, protagonists of the World Cancer Day Conference – Health Editions

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, celebrated on February 4, Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) participated in the World Cancer Day Conference organized by the Vall d’Hebron Barcelona Hospital Campus. Several experts from the different institutions on the Campus presented and discussed the latest developments in cancer treatment and research.

The event began with a welcome from Dr. Albert Salazar, who recalled the efforts that the Campus made during 2021 “from research and assistance in a year of complicated pandemic”, and wanted to recognize patients with cancer, “whom we have accompanied and will continue to accompany throughout the pandemic, since we have always maintained oncological activity”.

“We work in multidisciplinary teams and we have all the knowledge, and this allows us to obtain the best results for people with cancer”, remarked Dr. Albert Salazar. The inaugural conference was given by Dr. Enriqueta Felip, Head of Section of the Medical Oncology Service of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, principal investigator of the VHIO Thoracic Tumors and Head and Neck Cancer Group.

Dr. Felip, president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and one of the finalist candidates for the “Vanguard of Science” award, reviewed the cancer situation throughout the world, a disease that can develop in the form of 200 different types of tumors and that 2.5 million patients in Europe are diagnosed each year, a figure that is increasing due to aging or environmental conditions.

“To prevent and treat cancer we need to understand it well and work on communication with the population, from schools, to combat risk factors such as tobacco, alcohol or a sedentary lifestyle,” said Dr. Enriqueta Felip , assuring that Vall d’Hebron has a spirit of improvement and evaluation that “allows to increase survival, quality of life and the experience of cancer patients”.

Regarding the precision oncology medicine carried out at Vall d’Hebron, he explained that “it allows adequate treatment to be offered to patients according to the specific biology of each tumor and based on the biomarkers that are determined”, and He alluded to the implementation of the deployment of the Catsalut Precision Oncology Program, chaired by Dr. Josep Tabernero.

“It has allowed -he said- that all cancer patients in Catalonia have access to these treatments”. He concluded by highlighting that Vall d’Hebron has applied for OECI (Organisation European Cancer Institute) accreditation, an external evaluation method to verify that we meet a set of qualitative and quantitative standards for integrated multidisciplinary care in cancer treatment and research.

