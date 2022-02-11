PHOTO: Katy Perry exudes sensuality and elegance during the 2022 NFL Honors ceremony

United States.- Katy Perry knows how to show off. The 37-year-old singer attended the 2022 NFL Honors Thursday night, which he documented in a set of photos shared on Instagram.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

In the series of photos, Perry is seen posing with a brown dress highly fitted and strapless, which she accessorized with a pair of arm-length gloves. On the one hand, the singer of Teenage Dream she sported two large diamond rings on one glove, while she clutched a beaded clutch, shaped like a soccer ball, on the other.

Damn I should retire #NFLHonors

The singer playfully joked in the caption of her post, likely referring to the recent retirement of Tom Brady During the event of NFL, Perry presented the award to Defensive Player of the Year beside JJ Watt. The honor went to the brother of Watt, TJ Watt, who is the linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The occasion marked the seventh time a Steelers player has earned the accolade. Joe Greene has won the award twice, while Mel Blount, Jack Lambert, Rod Woodson, James Harrison and Troy Polamalu have scored the feat once, per NFL.

Other accolades bestowed at the NFL Honors included Walter Payton Man of the Year, which went to Andrew Whitworth of the Rams, and AP NFL Most Valuable Player, which was scored by Aaron Rodgers.