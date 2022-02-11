Peter Jackson became the highest paid artist in the world

New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jacksonwho became known worldwide with his film adaptation of the literary trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”, has been rated in the annual “Forbes” list as the highest earning artist in the world in 2021.

It is estimated that the director, who recently premiered his massive documentary series project “The Beatles: Get Back” on Disney+, made about $580 million last yearmainly due to the sale of 1,600 million dollars of a part of his visual effects company Weta, with which effects have been made in films such as “Avatar” and series such as “Game of Thrones”, to Unity Technologies, a firm of video game software in charge of hits like “Call of Duty: mobile.”

In this way, Peter Jackson is the third person in history to become a billionaire making movies. The other two people are neither more nor less than Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

Who else appears on the “Forbes” list?

In the top ten of the annual “Forbes” list there are only men and, in fact, the first woman listed appears up to 12th place: actress Reese Witherspoon.

The singer Bruce Springsteen was ranked No. 2 after selling the rights to his musical compositions to Sony Music for an estimated $435 million.. Jay-Z, 52, with earnings of around $340 million, came in third place after selling shares in streaming music platform Tidal and champagne brand Armand de Brignac.

Fourth place went to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 49, with $270 million.. Most of the actor’s income came from the Teremana tequila brand. Kanye West, who is currently fighting online with his ex and even Billie Eilish, was ranked fifth, and Forbes attributed most of his earnings to the deal to design his line of Yeezy sneakers for Adidas.

Witherspoon, 45, was the highest-earning woman in entertainment last year, ranking 12th.. She earned more than $100 million from the sale of her production company Hello Sunshine, which focuses on female-led stories, and another $20 million from starring in the Apple TV drama “The Morning Show.”

Taylor Swift, 32, was the youngest star on the list of 25 with earnings of some $50 million, not only from its songwriting but also from lucrative endorsement deals from Peloton and Starbucks.

The list is compiled by industry experts and the figures represent pre-tax earnings “less representation fees (managers, attorneys, agents) and/or business operating costs,” according to Forbes.

The sale, one of the accesses to the list

According to Forbes, one constant among those on the list this year is that they made most of their money selling rights to their creations to companies. This was the case, for example, of the musicians Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen, who ranked in the top ten by selling their catalogues.

Forbes said: “There’s never been a better time to sell, especially if you’re a superstar who owns the rights to decades of hits.. Nearly half of the top 25 earners, including Jackson and rocker Bruce Springsteen, secured their places in the ranks by getting rid of all or parts of their studios or music catalogues.

The top ten of the Forbes list

