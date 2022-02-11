People in prison don’t get the medical care they need

Alfonso* was diagnosed with diabetes 18 years ago, two months after he was admitted to a Center for Social Rehabilitation (Cereso) in southern Mexico, and since then requires medical monitoring, medicines and a special diet.

However, the center in which he is located does not provide them or does so insufficiently, despite the fact that the right to health it is your responsibility and it is a chronic disease.

This situation has made Alfonso, who now says he is losing his sight and hair, have to work inside the prison and sell handicrafts in order to collect the 140 pesos that his pills cost him.

“Everything that I am earning, the little I am saving, but it is hardly sold. Until now I am taking the pills. Here, According to my scope, I buy the medicine every time I run out”, says Alfonso.

Crafts that Alfonso sells to pay for his medicines. Photo: Special

And although she can obtain some medications, she says that her resources are insufficient to maintain a proper diet – since the center does not provide her either.

“They tell me that this corresponds to one, buy them, and since I arrived it has been like this. They have given us but very light; lately we already bought it completely ourselves”, Alfonso points out.

“The other day when my heels broke, it hurt a lot, my feet throbbed. I was not treated by a doctor, I made up with bandages and a colleague who had arnica gave me something to put on”, he details.

Recently, he says, he has unsuccessfully requested specialized care, a doctor to guide him, monitor his illness and refer him for eye surgery, since lately he reports blurry vision, as if he had “gravel.”

“Right now there is no one to check on me, I am taking as I feel. If I feel sleepy or tired, it is a sign that diabetes is very high, and when it is low it is when I get hungry or cold sweat, or want to eat something.

Chronic diseases without access to health

Alfonso is one of the thousands of people within the Penitentiary System who They experience the lack of medicines and/or treatment by the centers, despite the fact that they suffer from diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, HIV or cancer, which, according to the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), affects the right to protection of health.

According to data from the National Survey of the Population Deprived of Liberty (ENPOL) 2020, the 22.2% of the prison population in the country said she had been diagnosed by a doctor with a disease, some of which are chronic (which may not be curable and require long-term care).

In the specific case of diabetes, one in three people (33%) who do not take medication or treatment for diabetes say they do not because the center does not provide them.

This situation also impacts people diagnosed with hypertension, the most common disease among people deprived of their liberty: 32.3% of those who do not receive medications state that they do not because the center does not give them, while in the case of HIV the percentage is 24.6% and cancer 22.6%.

Doctor Uri Torruco comments that diabetes is normally diagnosed when it is already in an advanced stage, and “have acute complications, which are much more common when people stop taking treatment”.

“Failing to treat a person with diabetes puts them at risk of chronic complications such as kidney damageheart attack, eye damage and, the most frequent of all, neuropathy, which eventually predisposes to amputations and serious foot infections”, he comments.

“Suppose you need insulin, you need medicine. If you stop taking it in the case of two to three weeks, you can develop a complication that can put you at risk of death, beyond the chronic ones”.

In the case of hypertension, he explains that if it is not treated it can develop hypertensive heart disease and may cause or increase the risk of heart attack, kidney damage, clogged arteries, especially in the extremities”.

While in the case of HIV, not continuing with the drugs means that the viral load increases, which can damage the immune system and make transmission of the virus more likely, he explains. the British organization Avert.

And cancer, another disease diagnosed in people in prison who do not receive medication, Torruco insists that it also requires a “very strict” treatment for it to work, so treatment should not be suspended.

poor care

The lack of access to health in the country’s prisons does not only affect people with chronic diseases. Argelia*, a woman who was in a Center for Social Rehabilitation, says that she lived her pregnancy in prison without any specialist or the authorities providing her with support.

“When I arrived they took me to a medical service, but they didn’t do any checkups or anything. I said that I thought I was pregnant, that if they could check me so I could keep a check inside the prison, but they told me no, that I had to wait and that there was no specialist who could attend to mer,” he says.

In this context, the ENPOL 2021 shows that only 72.7% underwent a Mexican exam upon entering the center, despite the fact that the Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners They indicate that a professional must examine each inmate “as soon as possible after admission.”

What’s more, less than half, 41%, had regular medical check-upswithout people requesting it, to know their health status.

“I wanted to know if I was pregnant, if the baby was okay. There was one time that my mom talked to the lawyer to see if a doctor could come in, that my relatives were going to pay, so that they could check mebut they did not give me the authorization”, he accuses.

Algeria says that she suffered obstetric violence the day she gave birth: the doctors decided, without consulting her, to perform a caesarean section, in addition to they kept her tied hand and foot.

Later, in the prison, the caesarean section wound became infected, but again they did not provide care or medication, and they delayed the delivery of the antibiotics that his relatives brought him.

“The only bandage that I brought with me from the hospital, with which they bandaged me when they did the caesarean section, was the only bandage that I had since I got better for up to a month. Not a bandage, not a gauze, ”she accuses.

Evidence from the CNDH

The data provided by the ENPOL of the Inegi coincide with a series of recommendations on the prison system issued by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) in 2021, in which the lack of treatment has been evidenced as well as in detention centers.

In a case documented by the Commission (30/2021)the relative of a person with HIV deprived of his liberty in the CEFERESO Buenavista Tomatlán, in Michoacán, accused that the patient stopped receiving retrovirals since he entered the center.

He pointed out that they only gave him omeprazole, “which had the consequence that his illness worsened, he stopped eating food, had a fever and vomited blood.” The person passed away on December 21, 2020.

According to the CNDH document, The retroviral was changed to the person and the symptoms of vomiting, weight loss, singulo, among others, were not attended to, which caused a deterioration in his state of health.

In the CEFERESO of Villa Aldama, Veracruz (37/2021) The Commission found that a person with hypertension, who died on November 10, 2020, did not “have an accurate diagnosis and therefore adequate treatment.”

The most recent recommendation in this regard (84/2021) exposes the case of a person imprisoned in the Federal Center for Social Rehabilitation (CEFERESO) Morelos, who was not provided the indicated medical follow-up for breast cancer.

According to the document, the requested studies were not carried out in a timely manner and the treatment for his condition was not continuously provided, so it existed “local tumor recurrence”.



*Names of individuals have been changed to protect their identity.