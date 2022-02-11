Pedro D’Aguillón Jr., voice actor, died at age 74; he was the voice of Freddy Krueger. Photo: Getty Images

Pedro D’Aguillon Jr.., voice actor, died at the age of 74. The news that once again mourned the world of dubbing, one day after the death of Mónica Villaseñor, voice of Sailor Moon, was released by Lalo Garza, a partner in the industry of D’Aguillon Jr.., whose voice gave life to several characters, among which is the fearsome Freddy Krueger.

Through its official twitter account, Garza regretted the departure of Pedro D’Aguillon Jr. who, with his voice, captivated several generations. The voice actor, who also confirmed the departure of Monica Villasenor, stated that he was fired another “great” of dubbing.

“Now, please… I can’t take it anymore, now Pedrito… dubbing is going through a very dark time. Another great dubbing has just left us. Fly high, Pedro D’Aguillón”

Now, please… I can’t take it anymore, now Pedrito… dubbing is going through a very dark time. Another great dubbing has just left us. Fly high, Pedro D’Aguillón. pic.twitter.com/pYwVVH9MBZ – Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) February 3, 2022

But who was Pedro D’Aguillón?

Peter of lush gable managed to consolidate a successful career in the world of Mexican dubbing. He was born on November 22, 1947 in Monterey, Nuevo Leon. From home he learned the art of locution and dubbing, since his father was Pedro D’Aguillón, an outstanding director, announcer and dubbing actor.

Today we learned of the death of Don Pedro D’Aguillon Jr, voice actor, he gave voice to Willie Tanner from ALF, Tao Pai Pai in Dragon Ball, Ray Stantz (Ghostbusters) and Commander William T. Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation RIP Don Pedro pic.twitter.com/VKfKL5EN27 – Comics SA (@ComicsSAOficial) February 3, 2022

the talented lush gable began his career leaving his mark with several fictional characters

Via social networksseveral followers of the dubbing actor lamented the departure and bid him farewell with emotional messages.

Peter’s characters

the talent i had Pedro D’Aguillon led him to lend life to iconic characters, among which stands out Freddy Krueger in “Nightmare on Hell Street”. In the extensive repertoire of the actor also stand out:

Tao Pai Pai, from Dragon Ball

Dan Aykroyd, and Willy Tanner from ALF

Silver Fang

Zeus from Record of Ragnarok

Sherbet from Dragon Ball Super

Oognway in Kung Fu Panda 3

What’s more, Pedro D’Aguillon lent his voice to Sylvester Stallone in the film Rambowhich was remembered by the social network users.