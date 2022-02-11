Oscar Awards 2022: what did Página/12 say about the nominees | The opinion of the critics

the power of the dog

Winner of the Silver Lion for best direction at the Venice Film Festivalthis adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel, written in 1967, takes place in 1925 in the vast plains and mountainous areas of Montana, where the brothers Phil (benedict cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons) Burbank run a business dedicated to the sale of cows. The men couldn’t be more different and they live together in a tense calm, broken when George returns home with her new wife and her son. A story of open spaces and suffocating weather, the film – which aspires to twelve Oscars – “risks affiliations with the western, but ends up imposing itself as a story of misgivings, fights and family perversions with a hint of gothic drama and even the occasional flirtation with the thriller”, as Diego Brodersen defined in his review.

Dune

Another favorite for March 27 thanks to its ten nominations. And another literary adaptation, in this case of the homonymous book by Frank Herbert, whose ambition has seduced and complicated filmmakers of the stature of Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch. An ambition that the director Denis Villeneuvewhich had a budget of 165 million dollars which, in the words of Horacio Bernades, translates into “a solid, neat and coherent adaptation, but at the same time lacks surprise and risk”, which begins in the year 10,191 and narrates the tribulations of the Atreides clan, whom Emperor Shaddam IV (the Swedish Stellan Skarsgaard) has put in control of the planet Arrakis.

Love without barriers

Yes OK steven spielberg had included choreographic numbers, whether or not they had music and dances, here he throws himself fully into the musical genre with this remake of the 1961 film that rewrites the history of Romeo and Juliet, albeit with the Montagues and Capulets replaced by the gangs of the Jets (children or grandchildren of lower-middle-class white immigrants) and the Sharks (first or second generation Puerto Ricans), and New York instead of Verona. The result is a musical “averse to all fantasy, consistent with the gradual turn towards realism that Spielberg’s work has been showing since Saving Private Ryan”, according to the look of Horacio Bernades. Thus, the director “takes advantage of the subdued colors of digital, toning down the angry scarlets, yellows, and violets of the original Technicolor, letting the characters grow in time, muting climaxes, and not incurring the kind of maudlin emphasis that some They once dented his work.”

King Richard: A Winning Family

This family-sports drama based on true events, which aspires to six Oscars (Film, Original Screenplay and Leading Actor for Will Smith are the main ones), has as its narrative center the Richard of the title, a man with a tortured childhood who imposes on his daughters, called Venus and Serena Williams, a rigorous and stubborn training routine with the idea of ​​turning them into great athletes. It is the kick of a film with “undoubtedly a classic spirit that mixes the relays of sports overcoming fables and coming of age”, becoming “one of those well-told little stories where everything goes as the awards season manuals command of Hollywood”, according to what was written in the critic at the time of its theatrical release.

don’t look up

Four nominations sounds like little for this Netflix production that brings together half a Hollywood star system in its cast. Even more so if this story of an Astronomy graduate student (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor (Leonardo DiCaprio) who discover that a larger comet than the one that extinguished the dinosaurs will fall on Earth has what was cataloged in critics as “one of the usual topics of films with golden aspirations: delving into the darkest folds of contemporary American society.” In this case, “in the almost carnal relationship between the media, large companies and an important sector of the population willing to think everything they say they have to think.”

the alley of lost souls

Another one that will arrive at the great golden night with a bitter taste in the mouth, because William of the Bull You already know what winning an Oscar is all about (he did it in 2018 with the shape of water). Through the story of an ambitious employee of a fair (Bradley Cooper) with a special talent for manipulation who partners with a psychiatrist to swindle a millionaire, the Mexican ventures into film noir appealing to his usual tight visual design. “That meticulousness in the staging – Diego Brodersen wrote – is his greatest virtue and also his main enemy: on more than one occasion, the story feels too self-aware, excessively calculated. But the story is almost always compelling, and viewers unfamiliar with the original 1947 book or film will enjoy the ride even more.”

Licorice Pizza

First cousin of intoxicated with lovethe latest movie Paul Thomas Anderson –which earned nominations for Best Picture, Direction and Original Screenplay– is a strange and anomalous romantic comedy, centered on the relationship between a fifteen-year-old boy and a 25-year-old girl, which “is enjoyed like no other film in his filmography, has in itself a happiness that seems from another director, and at the same time no other could have done it”, Luciano Monteagudo reflected in this review. “Everything is weirdly, blissfully crazy at Licorice Pizza,” he observed, “because that age mismatch is not seen by Anderson as a harrowing circumstance but as the starting point for a series of ludic and absurd situations.”

CODA: Heart signals

three nominations had this remake of the french film The Belier family (2014), focused on an adolescent daughter of deaf parents –what in English is called Child of Deaf Adults, CODA– who works with her family in a fishing enterprise. But his thing is something else: singing. And so this young lady will go there, shooting the actions of a film that flirts with kitsch although avoiding it by dint of “fluidity, efficiency and the use of elements of youthful romance, comedy steps and some signal note”, as it was written in this review. The result is a film of non-negotiable kindness, “a commitment to innocence and overcoming, as well as a world emptied of cynicism and irony.”