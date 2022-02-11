one of the latest high-end Samsung has a discount of 174 euros

This Samsung Galaxy was introduced just a few weeks ago and is already falling in price on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5Gone of the last high end galaxiesCan be yours with 174 euros discount thanks to this offer from Amazon. We are talking about an impressive reduction for a terminal that has just hit the market. accompany you 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storageyou’ll have room for all your photos and apps.

You have the opportunity to get a real high-end. It comes with a beautiful design, a large screen that stands out for its fluidity and the most powerful processor manufactured by Qualcomm. We tell you all its characteristics.

Buy the Samsung beast at the best price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. This occupies almost the entire front, except for a small hole in which the front camera is housed. We find design lines very similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy S21, it is really beautiful.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, one of the most powerful chips manufactured by the North American firm. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. It is a real beast, it is surprising that you can get so much power for such a price. Everything you do with this mobile will be fast and fluid.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.4″ Full HD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge

NFC and 5G

On the back of this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, a total of 3 cameras: we find a 12 megapixel main sensora wide angle 12 megapixels and a telephoto of 8 megapixels that will allow you to take pictures in portrait mode. In the hole in his forehead, on the other hand, a 32 megapixel camera.

The Korean terminal also has a battery of 4,500mAh and one 25W fast charge. Nothing is missing in the connectivity section, arrives with NFC and 5Gyou can navigate at maximum speed.

You have been able to verify it, you have the opportunity to take a whole high-end Samsung Galaxy, a beast of the latest generation, with a discount of 174 euros. It arrives with a spectacular design, a screen at the level of the best, maximum power and everything you may need.

