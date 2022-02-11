On the beach with his girlfriend Camila Morrone: The photos of Leonardo DiCaprio that attract attention in networks

Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in some photos from the beach, and for many fans the Hollywood heartthrob label was left behind, showing an appearance that his followers are not used to.

The actor’s name remains at the top with his last performance in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up”in a story that receives multiple criticisms, as well as praise from millions of people who share their opinions when they see it.

And although the 47-year-old artist prefers to keep his romance private, he was seen vacationing with his girlfriend, Camilla Morrone, who showed her youth in a stunning summer look.

All about Leonardo DiCaprio

The figure of Leonardo DiCaprio

The Daily Mail exclusively published the images of Leonardo DiCaprio enjoying a luxurious vacation on the island of St. Bart (Saint Bartholomew) in the central Caribbean, accompanied by his 24-year-old girlfriend.

The model and actress showed her love by hugging the actor from behind. While the big screen superstar was also seen lovingly hugging and kissing the woman.

The couple took a break to enjoy with a group of friends the incredible and paradisiacal landscapes of calm waters. But what most impressed the actor’s fans was his figure, being seen on the shore of the beach, wearing a pronounced belly with blue shorts.

For some, it is not the image of the heartthrob that is usually seen on the big screen. However, that appearance does not seem to worry the highest grossing actor in the film industry.

And the actor has shown it for decades by showing off a “normal” body, without the muscles that famous people like Zack Efron and Brad Pitt. On the contrary, his fame was built on the basis of talent and not because of his “pretty face”, the same one with which he fell in love with millions of fans in his character of Jack, which launched him to stardom in “Titanic” .

Leonardo looked very relaxed with his dark glasses showing off his bare torso and abdomen. While his girlfriend showed off his figure in a stunning black bikini.

Branded as “eco-hypocrite”

The actor was also criticized on Twitter for renting a luxury yacht, the Vava II, owned by Swiss pharmacist billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli. considered the largest in the world and polluting, compared to the carbon a car produces in a year.

The media and netizens talk about what “eco-hypocrite” of DiCaprio, who in addition to his fame is known as the UN ambassador for the fight against climate change.

Don’t look up… you might see Leonardo DiCaprio being an eco hypocrite on his £110m yacht.https://t.co/5FAxRyI57w – Jessica Sandoval (@jessicamirella9) January 10, 2022

They criticize Leonardo #DiCapriothe actor who fights against climate change, for vacationing on a mega yacht that produces as much carbon by sailing seven miles as an average car produces in a year 👀#Trends pic.twitter.com/n8fUblvvAZ – Sound Tribune (@TribunaSonora) January 9, 2022

Not to mention the mega yacht vacations of @LeoDiCaprio, through the Caribbean, polluting 238 k CO2/km at all luxury and capitalist consumption. The guy contaminates you in a while what you contaminate with your car in 6 months. But the bad guy is you. — Hernan Fraga (@HernanFragaok) January 11, 2022

all about celebrities