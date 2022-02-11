OMG! Ariana Grande reveals the premiere date of the deluxe edition of ‘Positions’ and (Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion will join her!)

Good news for all those fans of Ariana Grande! We refer to those who last week asked their idol for more details about the release date of the long-awaited deluxe edition of his album ‘Positions’. After initially leaving them on tenterhooks on account of the premiere of this expanded version of his album, of which he limited himself to announcing that it would hit the market sometime this February, the star of the pop has finally revealed that the work will be available for purchase and download no less than February 12.

As if that wasn’t enough, just a few days before Ariana will publish the video clip of the remix of his song ’34+35′in which they participate Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallionto warm up the engines for the release and thus satisfy the demands of their biggest fans, who love this song regardless of the fact that it will not be promoted too much during the first stage of the album. ‘February 12: ’34 + 35 Remix’with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. February 19: ‘Positions Deluxe’‘, the American diva has limited herself to writing to clear up any unknowns related to her calendar of news.