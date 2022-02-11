News: Minecraft Snapshot 22w06a: Universal Tags Fortnite INTEL

Help us fund the site: Combine business with pleasure and enjoy NewsVideoGames.com without ads by becoming a VIP! Or add NewsVideoGames.com in your exceptions, we do not abuse ads

A new snapshot was released this Wednesday, Minecraft Snapshot version 22w06a. This version brings several important technical changes to the game that promise us very promising improvements for the future of the game 🙂

Game time limitation

A new game time measurement system has been implemented in the game, so after 2 hours, a notification will be displayed to inform the player that they have been playing for more than an hour:





With this warning message: «Excessive gaming time can limit normal daily life«.

This message is displayed every hour, updating with the previous duration.

If the player persists, a new notification will be displayed after 24 hours of play.





With the same warning message.

Important detail: this message is only displayed for South Korean players, in fact, South Korean law requires publishers to protect players, hence these reminder messages. However, these messages are for informational purposes only, no restrictions are imposed, so the player can simply ignore these messages and continue playing if they wish, and continue to see these notifications at least once an hour.

Technically, these messages are configured through a new resource file.”regional_compliances.json“located in the folder”/assets/minecraft/regional_compliances.json» in the game jar.

This file only contains a few lines to describe the behavior of these notifications:





«delay» which indicates the waiting time before showing the notification (in minutes), then «periodwhich is the screen replay delay (also in minutes), the other 2 changes are the translation keys for the 2 lines of text to be displayed.

universal labels

You already know the tags, they are lists of blocks, objects or entities that can be used in the game configurations to designate a set of elements under a single ID (the ID tag). For example, for a crafting recipe to work with all types of wood, we’ll use a tag that lists all types of wood in the recipe’s configuration file. This can also be useful for grouping blocks of the same type but with variations in all colors (wool, concrete, carpet, etc.).

But tags are also used internally in the game to configure certain behaviors, in particular it is possible to modify the behavior of mobs through tags (for example, the list of blocks that endermen can pick up is controlled by a tag), and Other tags are used by world generators to manage the placement of structures (replaceable block to place a structure, for example), etc.

But these labels had a major limitation: they were only available in 6 types:

blocks

Elements

fluids

Entities

Game event (only used for vibrations, to be added in 1.19)

Function (this tag is a bit special, however it allows functions to be executed on certain events)

It is this limitation that was removed in this new snapshot, with the introduction of universal in-game tags. These labels can be of any type managed by the «records«. Records are an even more technical concept than tags, they are a list of items sorted by type, with numerical identifiers associated with each one to allow the client to communicate with the server.

There are 56 categories of records, and therefore 56 types of labels are now possible:

minecraft:block

minecraft:item

minecraft:fluid

minecraft:entity_type

minecraft:game_event

minecraft:activity

minecraft:attribute

minecraft:block_entity_type

minecraft:block_predicate_type

minecraft:chunk_status

minecraft:custom_stat

minecraft:enchantment

minecraft:float_provider_type

minecraft:height_provider_type

minecraft:int_provider_type

minecraft:loot_condition_type

minecraft:loot_function_type

minecraft:loot_nbt_provider_type

minecraft:loot_number_provider_type

minecraft:loot_pool_entry_type

minecraft:loot_score_provider_type

minecraft:memory_module_type

minecraft:menu

minecraft:mob_effect

minecraft:motive

minecraft:particle_type

minecraft:point_of_interest_type

minecraft:pos_rule_test

minecraft:position_source_type

minecraft:potion

minecraft:recipe_serializer

minecraft:recipe_type

minecraft:rule_test

minecraft:schedule

minecraft:sensor_type

minecraft:sound_event

minecraft:stat_type

minecraft:villager_profession

minecraft:villager_type

minecraft:worldgen/biome_source

minecraft:worldgen/block_state_provider_type

minecraft:worldgen/carver

minecraft:worldgen/chunk_generator

minecraft:worldgen/feature

minecraft:worldgen/feature_size_type

minecraft:worldgen/foliage_placer_type

minecraft:worldgen/material_condition

minecraft:worldgen/material_rule

minecraft:worldgen/placement_modifier_type

minecraft:worldgen/structure_feature

minecraft:worldgen/structure_piece

minecraft:worldgen/structure_placement

minecraft:worldgen/structure_pool_element

minecraft:worldgen/structure_processor

minecraft:worldgen/tree_decorator_type

minecraft:worldgen/trunk_placer_type

Naturally, we find our existing types (block, item, etc.), but now it is also possible to create a new type of tag, for example biome, potion or enchantment tags.

The creation of these labels is done as in previous versions, by creating a data package, saving our labels in the subfolder:

/data/[namespace]/labels/[registry]

with as before [namespace] your personal data package name (or “minecraft” to modify an existing tag), and [registry] a name from the list above.

Annotate: The new names are in the singular (thus without an ‘s’ at the end), unlike the old folders which had an ‘s’ at the end. Old files keep their ‘s’ for now, but Mojang should standardize this operation by removing all trailing ‘s’ in a future version of the game… which you will have understood will make old data packs incompatible.

The list of possible values ​​for each record is available in the registries.json file, this file can be generated by the game by running the following command line:

java -DbundlerMainClass=net.minecraft.data.Main -jar server.jar‌ –all

Or you can also view this file directly online using PixiGeko’s excellent tool at the following address:

https://github.com/PixiGeko/Minecraft-generated-data/blob/master/1.18/snapshots/22w06a/generated/registries.json

Note that just because it’s possible to create these tags doesn’t mean they can be used in-game (most of them aren’t available in-game anyway), but Mojang may later support them to allow us to control game settings. play. little else, and in particular the world generator.

In fact, this is the first item in the game to support these new universal tags, the world builder now accepts tags in various configurations, in particular tags of type «world generation/*(List of supported tags currently visible in this Mojang article), so we can hope that it will soon be possible to customize the world builder directly from tags, without having to rewrite a complex world builder configuration for that 🙂

Bug Fix

Fixed some bugs this week, only 4 bugs fixed:

Structure blocks weren’t applying rotation on registered entities (it was still “fixed” last week, and it’s not finished because mirror mode still doesn’t work).

Flat worlds with the “Water” template no longer worked: in fact, with the increased depth of worlds, ocean monuments were spawned on water:

This bug was fixed by adding 64 levels of deep slate under the ocean.

When using one with enchantment, if one had a parrot on their shoulder, the parrot would die upon casting it.

Particles were displayed on screen when using rockets to regain height in the elytra, these particles are no longer visible (or more accurately, they are now less invasive).

an unstable version

Like all snapshots, this snapshot is likely to contain significant bugs, and this is the case today with a very problematic crash known to Mojang: if you try to open the interface of a , the game will crash immediately!

You can try this snapshot now by clicking “Try Snapshot” from the NewsVideoGames.com launcher. If you want to try this snapshot, it is recommended to backup your worlds, as snapshots are unstable versions that risk corrupting your world.