Most of those under 50 years of age who are in ICU due to covid are not vaccinated, according to a sample from the Society of Intensive Medicine | the daily

CTI in Mutualista de Montevideo (archive, March 2021).

CTI in Mutualista de Montevideo (archive, March 2021).

Photo: Alessandro Maradei

Posted on

conditions and treatments

80% of those admitted to the CTI of the Spanish Hospital have the omicron variant, although delta is overrepresented with respect to what occurs in the community.

This audio is an exclusive feature of the unlimited subscription.

listen to this article

Read by Mathías Buela.

A little over a month after the ICUs began to receive a greater number of patients diagnosed with covid-19 on a daily basis, intensivists describe a “different profile” of those who are admitted due to the evolution of that disease, that is, “for covid”, compared to patients “with covid”, as they call those who arrive for another reason – for example, a traffic accident – ​​but who had a positive result for covid-19 in the test that is applied to them routinely. In dialogue with the dailyJulio Pontet, president of the Uruguayan Society of Intensive Medicine (SUMI), detailed…

To continue reading, log in or subscribe

Do you already have a subscription?

Enter

Don’t have a subscription?
Access 10 free articles per month with the free subscription.

Subscribe for free

Do you already have a subscription?

Don’t have a subscription?
Access 10 free articles per month with the free subscription.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker