Missing feminist: battered and scammed in the networks, the dilemma of the dog and the appearance

Simon Leviev, the Tinder scammer who embezzled several women for a millionaire sum

The French sociologist and anthropologist told me more than a decade ago David Le Breton: “On the Internet nobody knows if you are a dog, social networks are the universe of the mask” . Incredibly ahead of our time, the author of Goodbye to the Body (1999) and Walking Life (2020), spent the last thirty years studying from his chair at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Strasbourg the paradox of a society sitting in front of the computer, which at times he acts as if the body were an expendable accessory, but he continues to assign it a central place in his concerns.

Beauty, thinness, youth and image, in general terms, still function in the West –and further afield as well– as keys to preferential access to almost everything we aspire to: “We are judged, recognized, loved or hated based on our appearance” Le Breton also told me during his visit to Argentina in 2010 to present his essay Faces. Today, at the same time, the body is used less and less: if the pandemic taught us anything, it is that anyone can lead a more or less functional professional and even social life without leaving homehits him with a ring of light or an avatar.

I have never forgotten that in the networks, whoever is on the other side of the avatar –and even the verified photo– can always be a dog. We don’t really know what character plays the person we interact with every day on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or any dating app; We don’t really know if he is who he says he is. It doesn’t matter if he’s a dog or some more mischievous or less faithful animal (I wish some netizens were dogs!): We do not know how much the human being is capable of dehumanizing himself when mediating a screen.

We intuit it every time a comment on one of those networks goes viral and is used by the dogs on duty to increase their political or social capital in front of fanatical and unthinking tribunes: those who attack an avatar without measure or mercy don’t care either. The humanity on the other side matters. I try to remember it before getting outraged at 200 characters of an account from someone I don’t know personally: we never know what cross that other person carries with whom we agree to demonize on the other side to channel our own demons. We are all the other’s dog. And sometimes also the underdog, as English speakers call those who have so many chances of losing, that it doesn’t matter if they keep beating them.

The Tinder Scammer, a boom on Netflix. Photo: Netflix.

Of course this week I remembered that phrase from Le Breton again with the fury of The Tinder scammerthe documentary by Felicity Morris (Don’t mess with cats: an Internet killer; yes, I know, it had to be cats) that, days after its release, ranks high among the most watched content on Netflix. Simon Leviev – or Shimon Hayut, as his real name was – was also the dog of the women he swindled out of approximately $10 million; them, the underdogs of him.

But for the deception to work, it was necessary for them to feel like masters first. They hardly saw some of his photos of him on sailboats, private planes, restaurants and exclusive hotels, always dressed in expensive clothes, and they clung to that appearancein a world where, as Morris’s script points out, things have not changed much since the radiant Lorelei of Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) he asked, between naivety and purring: “Don’t you know that a man being rich is equal to a girl being pretty?”

I have no doubt that Leviev/Hayut also saw in them the canine side: he stripped them of all humanity. The swindled ones were for him like those beaten dogs, easy to tame by force of caresses, from sheer vulnerability. They couldn’t even hear the warnings from their more human surroundings: “What?”, “Are you seriously planning to go on a trip with a guy you barely saw for a while?”, “It doesn’t sound safe”, “They can kidnap you!” . From the outside it is clear that this combo can not go well, but the bad dog travels by private jet and looks for you in a Rolls-Royce, so YOLO, friends, you only live once.

The dilemma of the dog and appearances also took another form this week when a Twitter user with an avatar of a man who runs and an impersonal biography (a dog by all accounts) It occurred to him to react to a photo of Jennifer Aniston with the following post: “The woman who is over 40 is already very used. Walked by various types. Imagine that you are garch… something that has already gone through at least 40 hands. I prefer women with young flesh, without cellulite or stretch marks, and not as used. Besides, they put up with whatever you ask of them” . What is called a rowdy dog, barking to generate outrage.

Why did you achieve your goal? Just because of what Le Breton says: on the one hand, there is a hatred for the body and, on the other, a disproportionate cult is paid to it. Almost like an avatar that we use less, the body, so accessory, also became the raw material with which we can build a character. For the sociologist, through diets, surgeries and exercise – hours of running, according to the profile photo of our feisty dog ​​of the week – we can be the engineers of that image that, despite the good intentions of the movements against hegemonic beauty , continues to determine whether we will achieve our aspirations.

The tweet that started the controversy over women over 40 who -according to the account holder- are “battered”. Given the wave of responses, he deleted the message

The proposition is clear. After a certain age, unworked bodies are not interesting. People who do not work their body, are singled out for letting themselves go, and have a bad reputation: they are excluded. “As if they were morally questionable people because they don’t play the marketing game” he maintains.

To that we only need to add misogyny, that of the dog and ours, that which we inevitably have internalized after centuries of patriarchy. We know that, for a woman, the demand is greater: the body is supposed to be all it can offer, and when it expires – after 40, according to the running dog – it can no longer be used. The response to the tweet about female flesh – who more than a dog would see a steak on Jennifer’s body or on any other body? – was so obvious that it was surprising.

In a thread that also went viral, hundreds of women convinced that they still have years of use, responded with photos of their worked bodies. Divine photos shared with humor, but they do not stop having the same logic of the message that originated the response: that public judgment on women’s bodies is only won with appearance. It’s also not surprising that the media considered it a triumph against machismo that the dog in question deleted his tweet. It didn’t matter if for that a hundred women felt compelled to present evidence. Each image resembles – although that is not the objective – a declaration of principles: “I’m hot, I exist, I can continue to be ‘walked’ by guys like the runner.”

The desire to train or have a hegemonic body does not deserve any additional judgment for me. Simply We cannot punish ourselves for wanting to be what the market commands and all the advice of our mothers; we cannot punish ourselves for wanting to fit into a world of dogs and appearances. That’s why it’s a dilemma: Is it wrong to want to fall in love with a rich and powerful man? Is it wrong to kill yourself in the gym and want to show it off? Is it wrong to “let go of the belly” and join the campaign? Can you help change something? No, no, no, and I don’t know. Showing that there are other beautiful bodies even if they are not hegemonic also implies an exhibition that enters into the logic of love-hate that Le Breton describes.. Is there one appearance that is better than another? Any that frees us from the canine desire to be caressed with forceful emojis by a pack of avatars?

I still can’t find the answer. In any case, it is worth giving it another go. We all do what we can in our context, and the truth is that the current one is not always very encouraging, but some rays of light are glimpsed. It occurs to me that the best is to use our heads and be our own promoters so as not to let anyone tell us until when or with what body we can say and do what we like. In the manner of Jennifer Aniston, or Nicole Kidman, or Sarah Jessica Parker. I know: they’re all rich, white, straight, famous and perfect, but if they didn’t produce themselves they wouldn’t have a place in the world of appearance par excellence, Hollywood.

The success of series like And Just Like That, where the protagonists are over 50 and the themes revolve around previously ignored female issues, such as menopause, aging, or what we do with monogamy when life is getting longer , means that there is an audience that is not only far from discarding these supposedly battered protagonists, but is also interested in the conversation they generatebeyond what any small dog on social networks thinks with his sharp barks.

But, as I write this, with my beloved Capo lying at my feet and convinced of his moral superiority over a good part of the humans I know, I return to Le Breton’s phrase, and I think there is something I did not understand until now: there is something worse than not knowing if there are dogs on the other side, and that is that on the Internet nobody knows if you are a human being.

