Minecraft: Valorant fan recreated the game map in Minecraft

ANDlast november, Minecraft turned 10 years old. However, the game continues to lead the trends in web searches, YouTube views and streaming broadcasts; Mojang continues to create content for the game and Microsoft saw a gold mine in both the studio and the game. why? Because Minecraft is not over: there is always something to do, just as one Valorant fan just demonstrated.

Through their social networks (mainly Reddit and Twitter), the user @foxart_ made the announcement last february 7 that finally, after three months of workhad completed his biggest project to date: a 1:1 scale replica of the Valorant game map. The work was done in conjunction with another Twitter user, @Mateyosaurwho in his profile describes himself as a “experienced block setter and Minecraft connoisseur.”

Anyone who has taken the time to try to make a farm in Minecraft knows that This is no minor achievement. The map is fully functional and the distances between buildings, the corridors, the streets and the height of these seem to correspond in everything. Above all (what seemed more complicated) the textures and colors remained as if the Mojang people themselves had created a Valorant mod. @foxart_ uploaded a short video showing his creation.

The best of all is that the map is available for downloadall you have to do is enter the original post of Twitter of Foxart and go to the comments of the tweet, there you will find a link that will take you to their Discord channel where you can request the download map. So far, the Foxart and Mateyosaur profiles are fairly small, but the former has promised to build other video game recreations.

It would not be the first time that a content creator achieved fame overnight thanks to a little effort and creativity, especially when what has been created is available to a fandom, as is the case with Minecraft players. Downloading the map would also allow emulating some games of the popular 5v5 tactical game.

Do you play Minecraft? If that’s the case, probably this other news will interest you and help you create your biggest project. Which video game map do you think is the most difficult to make in Minecraft? And furthermore, if you decided to start one of these mega projects, what will you build?