Minecraft teams up with the French government to alert the youngest to the dangers of the internet

February 8 was Internet Safety Day (SID), an international day that aims to prevent the dangers that we can find throughout the network. Created in 2004 in 14 countries of the European Union, France and more specifically National Education has wanted to collaborate with Microsoft to alert the youngest in a rather original way.

Minecraft and National Education come together to prevent dangers on the Internet

On the occasion of this event, Minecraft has enabled a totally free and interactive map for the youngest players (7-12 years old). This aims to “help people understand online safety and be responsible digital citizens “in Microsoft’s words and in fact describes various threats that young Internet users may face and therefore helps them to identify them through a new and fun format.

Available to owners of Minecraft Educational Editionthis somewhat special adventure offers four different scenarios. In fact, our young players can face quite common situations that at first glance may seem insignificant, such as receiving a friend request or even sharing their personal information. But thanks to the implementation of an NPC defined as “a trusted adult” they will be able to ask various questions about how to react to all this and know what to do or not to do.

These challenges will make them think before they click, and they won’t hesitate to seek out a parent, guardian, or other trusted adult to help them with this Internet-related problem. These challenges encourage sharing, to learn, grow and play together.

In the future, we can expect Minecraft to work for other such projects, but more recently, and on another record, Mojang’s title has lifted the veil on its collaboration with sportswear brand PUMA. It will be necessary to see if it continues on the path of education or on the path of capitalism, but what we are sure of is that they will continue to earn an immense amount of money with all the copies sold by the company.

MGG Original FR