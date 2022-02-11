Minecraft includes new experimental features with its latest update

Frogs and tadpoles arrive in Minecraft.

Minecraft has begun to receive a new update in the last few hours, version 1.8.10which brings several news for frogs and tadpoles, and other adjustments and fixes. So far everything normal, but it turns out that these news come under what Mojang “experimental functions” that players can try or not, depending on their choice, and that it is content still in development planned for future updates of more depth.

Before we start detailing the patch notes, if you want to try Minecraft’s experimental features to see what’s coming to Mojang’s game in future updates, like the Wild Update, all you have to do is press a button in the settings menu. of the game. You can consult all the information on the Minecraft support website.

What’s New in Minecraft 1.8.10

Before starting, Mojang reminds that these experimental features are still under development, so they can cause errors and once a new world is created, they cannot be reverted. He recommends making a backup of the previous worlds.

frogs and tadpoles

Frogs will spawn in swamp biomes.

Frogs can croak, jump, swim, and walk on land.

Frogs can eat small Slimes, causing a Slime Ball to drop.

Frogs can be tempted and raised using Seagrass, but this is just a placeholder food for now

Frogs lay eggs after mating.

Hatching frog eggs spawn tadpoles.

The tadpoles that grow will become a frog.

Tadpoles can swim in water.

Tadpoles “hop” like fish when on land and eventually die.

Tadpoles develop into a different type of frog depending on the biome they hatch in.

Tadpoles can be caught in a bucket.

froglight

Three new Froglight blocks have been added (pearl, green and ocher)

Froglight blocks emit light.

Blocks are obtained by luring a frog near a small magma cube. The frog will eat the magma cube and a Froglight block will drop. Each frog variant will drop a different Froglight block.

Sculpt

Sculpt block functions can now be accessed by enabling a button.

For the rest of the tweaks and fixes in Minecraft version 1.18.10, you can check out the full patch notes. This new version of Mojang’s game makes a huge amount of changes in the Java version to achieve the so-called “parity”Mojang’s promise that there would be no differences between the Java versions (the most played on PC), compared to the Bedrock version (console version and minor PC version).

A Minecraft player builds Tony Stark’s mansion in Iron Man 3

Aside from the endless support and success of Minecraft, and the creativity it spawns among the gaming community, Mojang announced this week that the spin-off of the main action-RPG dungeon crawler series, Minecraft Dungeons, has already exceeded 15 million players. It is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC. Also available on Game Pass on console, PC, and mobile via the cloud.

Related topics: Multi platform

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!