Martino’s scholarship recipients for whom the National Team is sorry according to Luis García

Luis García uncovered the players who should not continue in the Mexican National Team.

February 09, 2022 11:05 p.m.

The Mexican team He lives a more than complicated moment, because despite having obtained two victories in his last three games, the football level shown by some of his players has worried the fans.

Qualification for the World Cup is practically guaranteed for El Tri, however, this level could not reach the team from Gerardo Martino to play a worthy role in Qatar, where they will try to reach the famous fifth game.

But nevertheless, Luis Garciaone of the most respected commentators today, would be clear about who are the players who should not continue in the Selection if the team wants to transcend, but it is about 4 players who Martino I wouldn’t think of leaving out.

Who are the players who should not continue in the Tri according to Luis García

According to doctor garciaplayers like Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado, Hector Moreno, and Guillermo Ochoathey should leave their space in the Tri so that other younger players can take a greater role in the Mexican team.

