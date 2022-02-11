Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: All the tracks of the first round of the DLC – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Mario Kart and more specifically 8 Deluxe and the new tracks.

In the list that you have below, we can see all the tracks included in the first round of bonus tracks of the DLC announced yesterday in the Nintendo Direct. They are the following:

Golden Champion Cup

Boulevards of Paris (Tour)

Circuit Toad (3DS)

Mount Chocolate (N64)

Coconut Center (Wii)

Rattle Fortuna Cup

Tokyo Circuit (Tour)

Mushroom Hills (DS)

Celestial Garden (GBA)

Ninja Mansion (Tour)

Apart from these eight tracks, no more circuits have been shown from the following rounds of bonus tracks.

We remind you of the details of this DLC:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass: 48 remastered tracks from the Mario Kart series are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid downloadable content. There will be a total of six deliveries, and each of them will include eight circuits; deliveries will be distributed in a staggered manner until the end of 2023, and players will be able to enjoy the tracks both locally and online. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass can be purchased separately for €24.99, but can also be accessed at no additional cost if you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Tracks such as Wii Centro Cocotero, N64 Monte Chocolate, Tokio Circuit and more will be included in the first installment. The first installment of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Bonus Tracks Pass will be available from March 18. Reservations for this downloadable content start at the end of the presentation. Players who do not own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but who are interested in taking part in the fun races of this title, can purchase it now with a 33% discount on Nintendo eShop in Europe, until February 20, 2022 at 11:00 p.m.: 59 (peninsular time).

