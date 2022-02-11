Manchester United stars complain about Rangnick considering his working method obsolete

Players are annoyed that sessions are often based on 11 vs. work. 11 instead of dynamic drills to help keep you sharp between games

Manchester United players are frustrated with the methods of Ralf Rannick. According to an investigation by ESPNpart of the campus believes that German’s working methods are ‘old-fashioned’.

There was also some astonishment on the part of the soccer players of the Unitedas rangnick would have left most of the training sessions to the assistant Chris Arms.

Ralf Rangnick during Manchester United practice Getty Images

The American had never trained outside the United States before assuming the position as the main assistant of rangnick in December. The last job of the 49-year-old coach had been at the head of the Toronto F.C.a team from which he left by winning only two of 15 games directed.

Elsewhere, some players have complained to each other that the sessions of rangnick they often rely on 11v11 work rather than dynamic drills that they feel help them stay sharp between games.

Sources told ESPN that much of the work that goes on in boot camp is based on improving organization and form, with less emphasis on sessions designed to hone specific skills.



Despite the doubts of the players, the greatest organizational work carried out by rangnick It was worth it, with United allowing just nine goals in the 12 games since taking over. Conversely, Manchester he had conceded 24 goals in the last 12 games under former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But it is in attack where the United has had problems with rangnick, scoring two or more goals in a match only three times. The Red Devils dropped out of the Top 4 of the premier league after his 1-1 draw against Burnley On tuesday night.

The team of rangnick had 22 shots at Turf Moor, but walked away with just the goal from Paul Pogba. United were also eliminated from the FA Cup for Middlesbrough in a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 at Old Trafford despite taking 30 shots on target.