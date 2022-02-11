Man Utd | The locker room is positioned in the search for a coach

Who will hold the reins? Man Utd from next year? That is one of the big questions that should receive a full answer in the coming months. In the summer, the current coach, the German Ralf Rangnick, will begin to work as an advisor and will vacate a position for which, right now, two candidates stand out.

According to the Daily Expresslocker room heavyweights have begun campaigning for Mauricio Pochettino. The members of the English team value the spirit and the experience that the Argentine has accumulated in the premier league (in Southampton and Tottenham) and have not hesitated to contact the board to promote their candidacy.

Rangnick has another idea in mind

For his part, the aforementioned Rangnick has put on the table another different name, that of Erik ten Hag. According to the same source, the German will play a decisive role in choosing his successor and will try to do everything possible so that the Dutchman is chosen.

In both cases, they are coaches with a valid contract (until 2023). Of course, one and the other already value a change of scenery in summer. The first, because he doesn’t quite feel comfortable in the Paris Saint Germain; and the second, because, after the resignation of sports director Marc Overmars, he has been left without his main support in the Ajax Amsterdam.