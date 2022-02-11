Love series and movies to watch on Valentine’s Day on Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Created by comedian Aziz Ansari and based on his book ‘Modern romance’, ‘Master of none’ is a Netflix original series that portrays the challenges of modern adult relationships.
The first few seasons starred Aziz Ansari and received nominations for major television awards, including Emmys. Actress Lena Waithe entered the third season to play Denise, a 37-year-old novelist who recounts her experiences and troubles in love.
I love cooking (Turn on TV)
‘I love cooking’ is available on PrendeTV and tells the story of Rob, a widowed chef who moved to a new restaurant while dealing with his ex-wife’s mourning, but finds a new life full of surprises in his new project.
Man of my dreams (Turn on TV)
The movie ‘Man of my dreams’ is available on PrendeTV, which tells the story of Margaux, a woman with two daughters who were abandoned by their father and must learn to live alone without him.
However, their family union leads them to find a new perfect man for Margaux.
Modern Love (Amazon Prime)
‘Modern Love’ is an Amazon Prime Video series that is an anthology of stories published by The New York Times featuring anecdotes from ordinary American readers.
The series explores love and human connection by telling a different story in each episode with a cast made up of Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Kit Harrington, Tina Fey, among other stars.
Anna Kendrick stars as Darby Carter, a woman who has spent her life looking for love in all the wrong places. Each episode of ‘Love life’ tells the story of a different romance of Darby throughout her life until she reaches the final one.
The second season follows the stories of Marcus Watkins, who is played by William Jackson Harper, but Anna Kendrick and other actors from the first part have cameos.
Mother of the bride (Prende TV)
‘Mother of the bride’ introduces Margaret Becker Hix, a woman whose daughter is about to get married and she is part of the wedding plans, so the story shows the complications of hosting the party and the surprise arrival of a person from the past who puts the wedding at risk.
Made for Love is another HBO Max original sci-fi series that follows Hazel Green, a woman who escapes a suffocating 10-year marriage, only to discover that her tech mogul husband implanted a device in her brain that allows to track her and know her emotional data, while she is in search of her freedom.
The series stars Cristin Milioti and has eight half-hour episodes. Although it was initially planned as a miniseries, ‘Made for love’ was renewed for a second part.
The reviews of the series highlighted the portrait that the story makes of real love, emotions, and breakup processes.
‘Sex education’ is a teen comedy that follows the life of Otis, a teenager with a therapist mother who has open conversations about sex with her son, so he decides to open a ‘sex therapy’ clinic at his school; however, Otis realizes that talking about it and dealing with his own problems about it is not as easy as he thought.
In addition to openly talking about sex, the Netflix series talks about emotions, love and touches on social issues through a teenage gaze.
Starring Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust, ‘Love’ is a Netflix original series that tells the story of Gus and Mickey, a couple trying to have a relationship while realizing how different and incompatible they are. ‘Love’ ended in 2018 with three seasons totaling 34 episodes.
This Us (Prime Video and Star+)
‘This is Us’ is a family drama about three brothers going through personal problems while trying to put past trauma behind them.
The first five seasons are available on Prime Video, while the last one premiered exclusively between January and February 2022 on Star+.