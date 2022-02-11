LOTR Director Peter Jackson Tops Forbes Highest-Paid Artists List, Dwayne Johnson In 4th

Forbes’ 2022 list of ‘Highest-Paid Entertainers’ is here and this year, Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson took the top spot. Jay-Z, Kanye West and Bruce Springsteen are also on the list. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is in fourth place.

The director, who recently sold a part of his visual effects firm, has been booked at $580 million. He is followed by Bruce Springsteen, who sold all of his work to Sony Music Group in December for an estimated $500 million. He is listed at $435 million.

Jay-Z follows with $340 million. Followed by Dwayne Johnson, who is known as a franchise favorite, he made $270 million. Dwayne is one of the few actors to have made it to the list this year. Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye last year, is also in the Top 5 with $235 million.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are in sixth place with $210 million. Musician Paul Simon, producer Tyler Perry, musician Ryan Tedder, and Bob Dylan hold spots on the top 10 list.

Reese Witherspoon, who sold her company Hello Sunshine last year, is in 12th place with $115 million. Forbes reports that Reese earned $20 million for her appearance on the second season of The Morning Show.

Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, TV moguls Chuck Lorre and Shona Rhimes, radio host Howard Stern, musicians Neil Young and Taylor Swift also make the list.

It should be noted that most of the celebrities on this list are those who have closed deals in exchange for their existing content, and not the new content they created in the past year.