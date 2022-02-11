Lita reveals why she rejected AEW

After more than three years since his last fight, Lita climbed back into a WWE ring at Royal Rumble. The Hall of Famer was one of the participants in the women’s battle royal and, Although everything seemed to indicate that it would be a punctual return, Lita has remained on the WWE schedulestarting a rivalry with the Raw Women’s Champion becky lynchwith which he will have a title match in the next PPV Elimination Chamber.

However, things could have been very different. As we already reported on Solowrestling, Lita received an offer from Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestlingbut finally the fighter chose to return to the McMahon company.

Lita was recently interviewed by Esquire Middle East. The former WWE women’s champion addressed several issues, including the offer received from AEW. Here we leave you with his most outstanding statements, transcript courtesy of Ringside News:

“AEW is doing exciting things. She has brought new life to the industry. Whenever there is competition, it is good. He revives the industry. When they contacted me, I considered it. I told them: “We can talk, I’m interested, you’re doing interesting things.

But in the end, when talking to them, I said to myself: ‘But I already have all these things! I have those things in my home (WWE) that I have known for 20 years, with the people I’ve worked with for 20 years. Basically, I gave them my blessing. I said, I’m going to see you and I support you. And I want you to do it right, but this doesn’t seem right to me right now.“.

Rumors pointed to a future rivalry with Britt Baker in AEW, but it didn’t happen in the end. Lita decided to return to the company of all her life, making an appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble edition. She now, she is scheduled to fight Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Raw women’s title will be at stake. Only time will tell what his new stage in WWE will bring.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.