Lita reveals her point of view on WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia

Lita will be part of the next WWE Elimination Chamber PPV that will take place in Saudi Arabia in just over a week. The Hall of Famer criticized the company in 2018 for its relationship with the Saudi governmentpointing out that WWE should be able to earn money without having to do so under the excuse of wanting to help the progress of culture in the Arab country. Lita also stated that this relationship caused a conflict of interest with respect to the company’s goal of promoting women’s wrestling.

Recently Lita was invited to Ring The Belle, where she discussed various topics, such as her comments from the past or her upcoming match in WWE Elimination Chamber. Next, we leave you with the most outstanding statements of her, transcript courtesy of POST Wrestling:

On his past comments regarding the agreement between WWE and Arabia

“So I’m going to say that I was frank in the early relationship between WWE and Arabia.. ‘Oh, they say they want women to fight there, but I don’t know if I believe that. There are no women on this billboard’ (referring to his 2018 comments). There are women on the card (referring to WWE Elimination Chamber) and I’ve talked to the women who have personally been there and they’re like, ‘That’s amazing.’ There are women crying, they never thought they could see two women so strong in the ring. They say things like, ‘He’s really strong. You’re going to enjoy it’ and then, of course, they have a long way to go? Do we as a society have a long way to go? Absolutely, but you have to seize the opportunities when they are there“.

On her match against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber

“I believe that this fight is like a true generation clash because we are soul mates. She lives as a pirate, she has made a very long journey to reach her position in WWE. Same thing (for me), so I’m cut from the same cloth. I saw a lot of her in me, when I was starting out, when I met her. And then be home and watch it “burn.” I was like, “Girl.” Not only did I know she had it, but she was also telling me, “Let me in there.”

Lita was one of the participants in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match. The Hall of Famer entered the 26th position and in the 10 minutes that she lasted on the ring she managed to eliminate mickey jamesbeing finally expelled from the ring by charlotte flair. On the post-Royal Rumble episode of Raw, Lita challenged Becky Lynch to a title match at WWE Elimination Chamber. The champion accepted the challenge and both will face each other on February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

