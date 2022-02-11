“Like a motorcycle. The Galloping Life of John Belushi by Bob Woodward

As we are informed from Libros del Kultrum

SYNOPSIS

John Belushi died at the age of thirty-three, executed for his volcanic exuberance (and an exuberant dose of speedball) at a luxurious hotel on Sunset Boulevard. That death is the start of an investigation that will lead Bob Woodward, Richard Nixon’s black beast, to the aromatic entrails of the show business North American –where television, rock ‘n’ roll and the seventh art converge–. To recount the portentous life of the comedian and capture the strident fanfare that surrounded his rise and his tragedy, the indefatigable reporter had to handle a heterogeneous barrage of materials (newspapers, letters, inventories, invoices, diagnoses, etc.) and, above all, extensively interviewing a crowd made up of 217 celebrities, ghosts and mediocrities: the widow of the deceased, comrades-in-arms and fatigue like Dan Aykroyd, actors and directors like Chevy Chase, Robin Williams, Carrie Fisher Steven Spielberg or Jack Nicholson, leading men of the industry cinematographic, policemen, thugs, drug dealers, musicians, hustlers and other interesting specimens of the underworld attached to the footlights.

Everyone knew that the fireball was headed for the abyss, but his friends were unable to stop him and his satellites continued to provide him with the fuel that kept him going (a march, by the way, as noisy as it was profitable): the “high life” of New York or Hollywood had these fierce drawbacks.

Bob Woodward draws in this book a meticulous, moving and sometimes ruthless portrait of an age and an individual who lived too long and lost everything at the hands of his insatiable whim.