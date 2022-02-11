Leonardo DiCaprio says we have 9 years to change the world

Oscar-chasing actor by day and activist by night, Leonardo Dicaprio It never stops making headlines. When he doesn’t headline articles because of a new starring role in a movie, he does so because he announces that we have less than a decade of peace left before we sign our own destruction.

Everything has happened in an interview for Deadline. There, the actor explained that he has “two great passions in my life. One is acting and the other, the protection of the natural environment and the dissemination of the message of the climate crisis”.

According to the actor, the problem is that, although there is some awareness of climate change, the change is not as fast as it should be. “We literally have a nine-year window.”

Leonardo Dicaprio urges us to assimilate that each of us, as individuals, have to get involved in this process. “You have to vote for people who care about this issue and take science seriously. We shouldn’t have elected leaders at the state, or city, or national level who don’t listen to science, especially in this country. [Estados Unidos]”.

“We are the world’s biggest polluters per capita, and scientists have been warning us for decades. We have to set an example to the rest of the world. We are an incredibly wealthy nation and we have to make the transition.”

Among the dangers Leonardo DiCaprio refers to are global temperature rise of 1.5ºC. This increase could affect ocean acidification and sea level rise.

“Each year is hotter than the previous one, and that cycle does not stop. We are not going to see it stop”, explains the actor of Don’t look up.

