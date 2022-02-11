Learn about the strangest bets that will take place in Super Bowl LVI

By Boris Alexander Cruz Caballero 02/11/2022 – 1:03 PM



The world of sports betting is concentrated this Sunday, February 13, when Super Bowl LVI is played between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In addition to betting on the already common markets, such as Who will win the Super Bowl? More than 48.5 points or less (Over/Under) will be scored, there are other very curious markets that each year attract the attention of fans or not of the NFL.

See also: Bengals players receive accolades ahead of Super Bowl LVI

There are also other types of bets, which do not require much study, such as betting on who will win the coin toss or how long the national anthem will last.

How do odds work?

For example, +180 means that if you bet $100, you will win $180. On the other hand, -180 means that you would need to wager $180 to win $100.

Here we will present some of the most curious bets for this Super Bowl LVI:

The color of the gatorade that will be used to bathe the “head coach”: Orange +186 / Blue +490 / None +600

The first song to be sung during the halftime show: “California Love” +250 / “The Next Episode” +300 / “Drop It Like It’s Hot” +700.

How many songs will they sing at the halftime show?: Over (More than) 7.5 -140 / Under (Less than) 7.5 -110.

Which celebrity will appear on the screen first during the game? Leonardo DiCaprio +200 / Matt Damon +225 / Ben Affleck +250 / Jennifer Lopez +350 / Kim Kardashian / +500.

Is any player going to propose to his girlfriend after the Super Bowl? Yes +400 / No -650.

Will Snoop Dogg smoke on stage at the halftime show? Yes +195 / No -286.

See also: Big brands and advertising return to the Super Bowl after years of absence

(Sources: Covers, BetRegal, Bookies)