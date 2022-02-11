Laurita Fernández was shocked by the double of Julia Roberts: “One of the most beautiful women in the world”

This Friday afternoon, once again the “similar” section of Welcome aboardthe cycle that drives Laura Fernandez in The thirteen, caused a furor. In it, people who believe they have a strong resemblance to a famous person appear and, after passing through the door, the driver must guess who it is. This time, those present were right and the participant affirmed her similarity with Julia Roberts.

Meanwhile, a participant who characterized herself as Julia Roberts arrived at the studio, with the help of a look similar to that of the actress. “There are no doubts here. What’s more, she comes in close to me and you don’t see your face”, was the phrase with which Laura introduced the participant.

Laura continues to present the "similarities" of the famous in the star cycle of the afternoons and this Wednesday, in addition to Julia Roberts, other participants stood out, among those who lined up for their peculiar resemblance and the driver was literally speechless.

Laurita headed for the door and, expectantly, before the darkness and not knowing who will be the person who will cross that frame, he hastened to let him pass and observe him carefully. “There are no doubts here. What’s more, come in close to me and don’t let your face be seen”, was the phrase with which Laurita introduced the participant.

“How great to be born with her face!”, managed to say the driver of the cycle of The thirteen, realizing that the young woman had a face with features very similar to the famous Hollywood actress. “Do they often tell you what you think of Julia Roberts?”, the renowned dancer wanted to know. To which the participant did not hesitate with her response: “yes they tell me”, he completed, with a smile that lit up his face immediately.